Related

Article

Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos

10 October 2017 09:02

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos says the row between Neymar and Edinson Cavani was something to be expected in a team of star players.

The attacking duo became embroiled in an on-pitch spat when they argued about who should take a penalty during the 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Lyon last month.

There were reports the argument spilled over into the dressing room and that PSG even offered Cavani a €1million bonus to give up penalty duties to avoid the incident happening again.

The Uruguay international insisted last week, however, that the incident had been exaggerated and that there is no lingering animosity between the two.

And team-mate Marquinhos says head coach Unai Emery should be pleased to have the problem of two players who are desperate to inspire their side.

"The conflict with Cavani is normal," he said ahead of Brazil's World Cup qualifier with Chile on Tuesday, as quoted by ESPN. "It's a good problem for the coach to have two players with that responsibility, who want to be a part of that moment.

"They are two great players and it's all fitting together in the best way."

Neymar has enjoyed a strong start to his PSG career since completing his world-record €222million move from Barcelona, scoring eight times in as many games in all competitions.

Marquinhos says his Brazil team-mate has adapted quickly to life in France and hopes he will achieve his career objectives in the capital.

"Neymar's reception was one of the best. He's adapting quickly, he has new objectives and I think the Brazilians have helped. In my case, that helped a lot," he said.

"He's always looking for more, he always wants to improve and to have new goals and that's what he went to look for in Paris. We'll help him."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 10 October

09:56 Messi in esteemed company if Argentina fail to make the World Cup
09:02 Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos
05:18 Sampaoli calls for Argentina to match ´incredible´ Messi
03:29 Tite: Argentina must have trouble sleeping as doubts over World Cup grow
02:11 Arena invites ´hotshot´ Europeans to try CONCACAF qualifying
02:08 He can make the difference – Lloris backs Mbappe
01:51 Napoli president would never swap Sarri for Guardiola
01:09 Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success
00:40 We deserve this - Matic and Prijovic revel in Serbia´s World Cup qualification
00:17 Lopetegui hails Spain´s patience after slender win
00:07 Coleman to take time before considering Wales future

Monday 9 October

23:52 Objective achieved for Ventura - but Italy still have work to do
23:49 Last 30 minutes of Ireland´s win at Wales an ´eternity´ for O´Neill
23:42 Iceland become smallest nation to qualify for World Cup, Serbia also through
23:31 We have Cristiano Ronaldo back! – Pepe warns Switzerland
23:23 People wrote us off - Ireland hero McClean revels in proving doubters wrong
22:44 Israel 0 Spain 1: Illarramendi brilliance lights up turgid affair
22:40 Wales 0 Republic of Ireland 1: McClean breaks Welsh hearts
22:38 Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back
20:57 Ballon d´Or nominees: The full 30-man shortlist
19:57 Ballon d´Or nominees: Holder Cristiano Ronaldo headlines final group
19:01 Ballon d´Or nominees: Messi and Griezmann in contention again
17:59 Dortmund suffer Piszczek injury blow
16:57 James facing very difficult situation at Bayern, admits Heynckes
16:48 Giroud: I was very close to joining Everton
16:22 Dortmund deny interest in PSG goalkeeper Trapp
16:07 Arsenal star Giroud makes final three for Puskas award
14:41 Ballon d´Or nominees: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski make the cut
13:56 Ballon d´Or nominees: Mertens, Suarez and Ramos join final 30
13:22 Thiago escapes serious ankle injury, could face Freiburg
13:03 New Bayern boss Heynckes insists he is not out of touch with football
12:45 Higuain does 50 per cent of what he can do, says ´angry´ Allegri
11:35 We´ll have good training again – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return
10:49 Neymar wants Barcelona kicked out of Champions League
10:08 Kempes: Only Maradona fans want Messi to miss World Cup
09:31 Ballon d´Or nominees: Neymar, Dybala among first names released
09:04 Wales have earned ´golden era´ tag, says Coleman
07:18 He´s fit to play – Tabarez dismisses Suarez knee injury
06:50 Cahill, Rogic may start for Socceroos against Syria
04:19 Messi can´t do it all - Tabarez defends Barca star as Argentina threaten to miss World Cup
03:42 Drogba hails Salah after Liverpool star leads Egypt to first World Cup since 1990
02:38 Russia 2018 will be best World Cup – Pavlyuchenko
01:23 Rooney should be loved like Totti – Eriksson
00:23 Mustafi faces long spell out with hamstring injury

Sunday 8 October

23:59 World Cup spot would be a dream, says England new boy Winks
23:33 Pirlo: Montella and Bonucci need time to restore glory at Milan
23:18 O´Neill looking forward to play-off ´opportunity´
22:45 Germany 5 Azerbaijan 1: Low´s side end World Cup qualifying campaign in style
22:37 Norway 1 Northern Ireland 0: Brunt own goal cannot halt visitors´ play-off party
22:05 Strachan blames ´genetics´ for Scotland´s qualifying exit
20:53 Southgate impressed with captain Kane
20:41 Busquets set for 100th Spain appearance
20:37 Lewandowski breaks qualifying record as Poland reach the World Cup
19:57 Lithuania 0 England 1: Kane penalty enough as Three Lions finish campaign unbeaten
19:55 Slovenia 2 Scotland 2: World Cup dreams ended for Strachan´s men
17:49 Pirlo defends underperforming Azzurri
17:01 Winks, Maguire handed England debuts against Lithuania
16:55 Low could swap Germany for Bayern - Bierhoff
15:53 Juanfran convinced Atletico Madrid can win Champions League
15:05 Janssen keeps faith in Netherlands hopes after Sweden make mockery of Advocaat comments
14:06 Buffon hits back at Ventura critics
13:07 Dortmund boss Bosz expects transfers to break €1billion mark
12:42 Fellaini out for a couple of weeks, say Belgium
11:47 Nobody could have done better after Ferguson – Moyes defends Manchester United spell
11:15 A-League Review: Riera gets Wanderers up and running, Adelaide hold Phoenix
10:57 Chelsea face anxious wait over Kante injury
10:04 Italy great Pirlo to retire from football
07:53 Robben: Netherlands´ World Cup chances are over
06:43 Brazil won´t deliberately harm Argentina chances – Tostao
05:21 MLS Review: Red Bulls clinch play-off spot
04:00 Costa Rica qualify for World Cup in dramatic fashion
02:29 I was worried I´d get injured – De Bruyne slams Sarajevo pitch
00:07 Southgate: England stars must prove themselves as big players

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 PSG 8 +22 22
2 Monaco 8 +13 19
3 Olympique Mars… 8 +3 16
4 Nantes 8 +1 16
5 Caen 8 +3 15

Facebook