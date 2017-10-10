Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos says the row between Neymar and Edinson Cavani was something to be expected in a team of star players.
The attacking duo became embroiled in an on-pitch spat when they argued about who should take a penalty during the 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Lyon last month.
There were reports the argument spilled over into the dressing room and that PSG even offered Cavani a €1million bonus to give up penalty duties to avoid the incident happening again.
The Uruguay international insisted last week, however, that the incident had been exaggerated and that there is no lingering animosity between the two.
And team-mate Marquinhos says head coach Unai Emery should be pleased to have the problem of two players who are desperate to inspire their side.
"The conflict with Cavani is normal," he said ahead of Brazil's World Cup qualifier with Chile on Tuesday, as quoted by ESPN. "It's a good problem for the coach to have two players with that responsibility, who want to be a part of that moment.
"They are two great players and it's all fitting together in the best way."
Neymar has enjoyed a strong start to his PSG career since completing his world-record €222million move from Barcelona, scoring eight times in as many games in all competitions.
Marquinhos says his Brazil team-mate has adapted quickly to life in France and hopes he will achieve his career objectives in the capital.
"Neymar's reception was one of the best. He's adapting quickly, he has new objectives and I think the Brazilians have helped. In my case, that helped a lot," he said.
"He's always looking for more, he always wants to improve and to have new goals and that's what he went to look for in Paris. We'll help him."
