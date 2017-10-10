Related

Article

Messi can save Argentina – Menotti

10 October 2017 10:56

Lionel Messi can be Argentina's saviour in their crucial World Cup qualifier against Ecuador, according to former coach Cesar Luis Menotti.

Jorge Sampaoli's side head into their final match in the South American section with their chances of reaching next year's finals in Russia hanging in the balance.

A win would guarantee at least a place in next month's intercontinental play-off, while it would be enough to claim an automatic spot if Peru beat Colombia or if that match ends in a draw.

Ecuador have lost their last five qualifiers and are already out of contention for the top five, but Argentina, who have drawn three games in a row and scored only one goal in that time, have not won in Quito since 2001.

However, Menotti, who guided Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 1978, believes Messi can be the man to make the difference on Tuesday.

"To have Messi in the team is to have someone who can save you," he told TyC Sports.

"It's not ideal that it works like that, but it's how it is.

"Having Messi is a bonus that can save you at any moment. Football is about order, but also adventure.

"It would be frustrating for the other guys not to see Messi at the World Cup, not only for himself.

"Seeing Messi at the World Cup with the national team has become something cultural. Leo has magic, like [Diego] Maradona."

Argentina have only won six matches in a turbulent campaign in which Sampaoli replaced Edgardo Bauza as coach in a bid to revitalise their fortunes.

Menotti says there is no point trying to assess what went wrong until after the Ecuador game, though.

"The team are obliged to qualify," he said. "There's no time left to understand the things that have gone badly."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 10 October

12:36 Ranieri questions talk of Conte exit
12:04 Anfield the scene of most Ferguson ´hairdryer´ rants - Gary Neville
10:56 Messi can save Argentina – Menotti
10:40 It´s not a pleasure to play anymore – Kaka admits retirement plans
09:56 Messi in esteemed company if Argentina fail to make the World Cup
09:02 Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos
05:18 Sampaoli calls for Argentina to match ´incredible´ Messi
03:29 Tite: Argentina must have trouble sleeping as doubts over World Cup grow
02:11 Arena invites ´hotshot´ Europeans to try CONCACAF qualifying
02:08 He can make the difference – Lloris backs Mbappe
01:51 Napoli president would never swap Sarri for Guardiola
01:09 Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success
00:40 We deserve this - Matic and Prijovic revel in Serbia´s World Cup qualification
00:17 Lopetegui hails Spain´s patience after slender win
00:07 Coleman to take time before considering Wales future

Monday 9 October

23:52 Objective achieved for Ventura - but Italy still have work to do
23:49 Last 30 minutes of Ireland´s win at Wales an ´eternity´ for O´Neill
23:42 Iceland become smallest nation to qualify for World Cup, Serbia also through
23:31 We have Cristiano Ronaldo back! – Pepe warns Switzerland
23:23 People wrote us off - Ireland hero McClean revels in proving doubters wrong
22:44 Israel 0 Spain 1: Illarramendi brilliance lights up turgid affair
22:40 Wales 0 Republic of Ireland 1: McClean breaks Welsh hearts
22:38 Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back
20:57 Ballon d´Or nominees: The full 30-man shortlist
19:57 Ballon d´Or nominees: Holder Cristiano Ronaldo headlines final group
19:01 Ballon d´Or nominees: Messi and Griezmann in contention again
17:59 Dortmund suffer Piszczek injury blow
16:57 James facing very difficult situation at Bayern, admits Heynckes
16:48 Giroud: I was very close to joining Everton
16:22 Dortmund deny interest in PSG goalkeeper Trapp
16:07 Arsenal star Giroud makes final three for Puskas award
14:41 Ballon d´Or nominees: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski make the cut
13:56 Ballon d´Or nominees: Mertens, Suarez and Ramos join final 30
13:22 Thiago escapes serious ankle injury, could face Freiburg
13:03 New Bayern boss Heynckes insists he is not out of touch with football
12:45 Higuain does 50 per cent of what he can do, says ´angry´ Allegri
11:35 We´ll have good training again – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return
10:49 Neymar wants Barcelona kicked out of Champions League
10:08 Kempes: Only Maradona fans want Messi to miss World Cup
09:31 Ballon d´Or nominees: Neymar, Dybala among first names released
09:04 Wales have earned ´golden era´ tag, says Coleman
07:18 He´s fit to play – Tabarez dismisses Suarez knee injury
06:50 Cahill, Rogic may start for Socceroos against Syria
04:19 Messi can´t do it all - Tabarez defends Barca star as Argentina threaten to miss World Cup
03:42 Drogba hails Salah after Liverpool star leads Egypt to first World Cup since 1990
02:38 Russia 2018 will be best World Cup – Pavlyuchenko
01:23 Rooney should be loved like Totti – Eriksson
00:23 Mustafi faces long spell out with hamstring injury

Sunday 8 October

23:59 World Cup spot would be a dream, says England new boy Winks
23:33 Pirlo: Montella and Bonucci need time to restore glory at Milan
23:18 O´Neill looking forward to play-off ´opportunity´
22:45 Germany 5 Azerbaijan 1: Low´s side end World Cup qualifying campaign in style
22:37 Norway 1 Northern Ireland 0: Brunt own goal cannot halt visitors´ play-off party
22:05 Strachan blames ´genetics´ for Scotland´s qualifying exit
20:53 Southgate impressed with captain Kane
20:41 Busquets set for 100th Spain appearance
20:37 Lewandowski breaks qualifying record as Poland reach the World Cup
19:57 Lithuania 0 England 1: Kane penalty enough as Three Lions finish campaign unbeaten
19:55 Slovenia 2 Scotland 2: World Cup dreams ended for Strachan´s men
17:49 Pirlo defends underperforming Azzurri
17:01 Winks, Maguire handed England debuts against Lithuania
16:55 Low could swap Germany for Bayern - Bierhoff
15:53 Juanfran convinced Atletico Madrid can win Champions League
15:05 Janssen keeps faith in Netherlands hopes after Sweden make mockery of Advocaat comments
14:06 Buffon hits back at Ventura critics
13:07 Dortmund boss Bosz expects transfers to break €1billion mark
12:42 Fellaini out for a couple of weeks, say Belgium
11:47 Nobody could have done better after Ferguson – Moyes defends Manchester United spell
11:15 A-League Review: Riera gets Wanderers up and running, Adelaide hold Phoenix
10:57 Chelsea face anxious wait over Kante injury
10:04 Italy great Pirlo to retire from football
07:53 Robben: Netherlands´ World Cup chances are over
06:43 Brazil won´t deliberately harm Argentina chances – Tostao
05:21 MLS Review: Red Bulls clinch play-off spot
04:00 Costa Rica qualify for World Cup in dramatic fashion
02:29 I was worried I´d get injured – De Bruyne slams Sarajevo pitch
00:07 Southgate: England stars must prove themselves as big players

Facebook