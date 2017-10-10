Messi can save Argentina – Menotti

Lionel Messi can be Argentina's saviour in their crucial World Cup qualifier against Ecuador, according to former coach Cesar Luis Menotti.
Jorge Sampaoli's side head into their final match in the South American section with their chances of reaching next year's finals in Russia hanging in the balance.
A win would guarantee at least a place in next month's intercontinental play-off, while it would be enough to claim an automatic spot if Peru beat Colombia or if that match ends in a draw.
Ecuador have lost their last five qualifiers and are already out of contention for the top five, but Argentina, who have drawn three games in a row and scored only one goal in that time, have not won in Quito since 2001.
However, Menotti, who guided Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 1978, believes Messi can be the man to make the difference on Tuesday.
"To have Messi in the team is to have someone who can save you," he told TyC Sports.
"It's not ideal that it works like that, but it's how it is.
0,94 - Argentina have their lowest goal average with only one game left in WC Qualifiers (actual format). Misfortune. pic.twitter.com/nesBIuRFIO
— OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) October 9, 2017
"Having Messi is a bonus that can save you at any moment. Football is about order, but also adventure.
"It would be frustrating for the other guys not to see Messi at the World Cup, not only for himself.
"Seeing Messi at the World Cup with the national team has become something cultural. Leo has magic, like [Diego] Maradona."
Argentina have only won six matches in a turbulent campaign in which Sampaoli replaced Edgardo Bauza as coach in a bid to revitalise their fortunes.
Menotti says there is no point trying to assess what went wrong until after the Ecuador game, though.
"The team are obliged to qualify," he said. "There's no time left to understand the things that have gone badly."
|Ranieri questions talk of Conte exit
|Anfield the scene of most Ferguson ´hairdryer´ rants - Gary Neville
|Messi can save Argentina – Menotti
|It´s not a pleasure to play anymore – Kaka admits retirement plans
|Messi in esteemed company if Argentina fail to make the World Cup
|Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos
|Sampaoli calls for Argentina to match ´incredible´ Messi
|Tite: Argentina must have trouble sleeping as doubts over World Cup grow
|Arena invites ´hotshot´ Europeans to try CONCACAF qualifying
|He can make the difference – Lloris backs Mbappe
|Napoli president would never swap Sarri for Guardiola
|Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success
|We deserve this - Matic and Prijovic revel in Serbia´s World Cup qualification
|Lopetegui hails Spain´s patience after slender win
|Coleman to take time before considering Wales future
|Objective achieved for Ventura - but Italy still have work to do
|Last 30 minutes of Ireland´s win at Wales an ´eternity´ for O´Neill
|Iceland become smallest nation to qualify for World Cup, Serbia also through
|We have Cristiano Ronaldo back! – Pepe warns Switzerland
|People wrote us off - Ireland hero McClean revels in proving doubters wrong
|Israel 0 Spain 1: Illarramendi brilliance lights up turgid affair
|Wales 0 Republic of Ireland 1: McClean breaks Welsh hearts
|Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back
|Ballon d´Or nominees: The full 30-man shortlist
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Holder Cristiano Ronaldo headlines final group
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Messi and Griezmann in contention again
|Dortmund suffer Piszczek injury blow
|James facing very difficult situation at Bayern, admits Heynckes
|Giroud: I was very close to joining Everton
|Dortmund deny interest in PSG goalkeeper Trapp
|Arsenal star Giroud makes final three for Puskas award
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski make the cut
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Mertens, Suarez and Ramos join final 30
|Thiago escapes serious ankle injury, could face Freiburg
|New Bayern boss Heynckes insists he is not out of touch with football
|Higuain does 50 per cent of what he can do, says ´angry´ Allegri
|We´ll have good training again – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return
|Neymar wants Barcelona kicked out of Champions League
|Kempes: Only Maradona fans want Messi to miss World Cup
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Neymar, Dybala among first names released
|Wales have earned ´golden era´ tag, says Coleman
|He´s fit to play – Tabarez dismisses Suarez knee injury
|Cahill, Rogic may start for Socceroos against Syria
|Messi can´t do it all - Tabarez defends Barca star as Argentina threaten to miss World Cup
|Drogba hails Salah after Liverpool star leads Egypt to first World Cup since 1990
|Russia 2018 will be best World Cup – Pavlyuchenko
|Rooney should be loved like Totti – Eriksson
|Mustafi faces long spell out with hamstring injury
|World Cup spot would be a dream, says England new boy Winks
|Pirlo: Montella and Bonucci need time to restore glory at Milan
|O´Neill looking forward to play-off ´opportunity´
|Germany 5 Azerbaijan 1: Low´s side end World Cup qualifying campaign in style
|Norway 1 Northern Ireland 0: Brunt own goal cannot halt visitors´ play-off party
|Strachan blames ´genetics´ for Scotland´s qualifying exit
|Southgate impressed with captain Kane
|Busquets set for 100th Spain appearance
|Lewandowski breaks qualifying record as Poland reach the World Cup
|Lithuania 0 England 1: Kane penalty enough as Three Lions finish campaign unbeaten
|Slovenia 2 Scotland 2: World Cup dreams ended for Strachan´s men
|Pirlo defends underperforming Azzurri
|Winks, Maguire handed England debuts against Lithuania
|Low could swap Germany for Bayern - Bierhoff
|Juanfran convinced Atletico Madrid can win Champions League
|Janssen keeps faith in Netherlands hopes after Sweden make mockery of Advocaat comments
|Buffon hits back at Ventura critics
|Dortmund boss Bosz expects transfers to break €1billion mark
|Fellaini out for a couple of weeks, say Belgium
|Nobody could have done better after Ferguson – Moyes defends Manchester United spell
|A-League Review: Riera gets Wanderers up and running, Adelaide hold Phoenix
|Chelsea face anxious wait over Kante injury
|Italy great Pirlo to retire from football
|Robben: Netherlands´ World Cup chances are over
|Brazil won´t deliberately harm Argentina chances – Tostao
|MLS Review: Red Bulls clinch play-off spot
|Costa Rica qualify for World Cup in dramatic fashion
|I was worried I´d get injured – De Bruyne slams Sarajevo pitch
|Southgate: England stars must prove themselves as big players