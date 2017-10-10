Heynckes appointment 100 per cent the right decision, says Sammer

Matthias Sammer has backed Jupp Heynckes to restore calm at Bayern Munich after impressing on his return to the Allianz Arena.
Bayern turned to Heynckes to replace Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian was sacked at the end of September following a 3-0 Champions League hammering at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.
The 72-year-old – who led Die Roten to a historic treble in 2013 – signed a deal until the end of the current campaign, and will take charge of his first match back in charge when Bayern host Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
And Sammer, who was Bayern's sporting director until July 2016, says Heynckes is the perfect choice to lead the club after a difficult start to the 2017-18 campaign.
"Absolutely [it is] 100 per cent the right decision," the former Germany skipper told Eurosport.
"Jupp looked as if he had never been away, he looks good and recovered.
"I am convinced that this will be a very good story. You still have to count on Bayern Munich this season."
The coaching team. #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/PEfTLKkv2b— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 10, 2017
Questions about Heynckes' age were also dismissed by Sammer, who believes the septuagenarian still has the energy to be involved at the highest level.
"The number of age is not related to his sense of life," he added. "It is a challenge. He looks young anyway.
"Jupp is an absolute professional, with quite a lot of experience. He has won twice the Champions League. He won the triple with Bayern in a big era.
"These are abilities that are invaluable. Bayern has now taken advantage of this. Therefore, it does not pose a risk to me at all - for both sides!"
