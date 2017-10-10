Frustrated Musonda hits out at Chelsea in social media rant

Charly Musonda's patience with Chelsea appears to be running out after the 20-year-old launched a scathing attack on the Premier League champions on social media.

Musonda has been continually overlooked at Stamford Bridge despite being labelled one of the brightest prospects to come through the club's youth system.

The forward arrived in London in 2012 but, after returning from a loan spell at Real Betis, has only made three first-team appearances under Antonio Conte this season.

Two of those were as a late substitute, while on his only Chelsea start Musonda scored in a 5-1 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup.

And while he has been in Conte's matchday squads this season, he is not happy at the lack of first-team action.

In an Instagram rant, he posted: "You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should.

"And what do you get back? Literally nothing….done.

"However, with this being said I will continue with same dedication and commitment to this great game."