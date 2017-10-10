Australia 2 Syria 1 (aet, 3-2 agg): Cahill sends Socceroos into final World Cup play-off

Australia booked their place in an intercontinental World Cup play-off next month as Tim Cahill inspired them to a 2-1 extra-time win over Syria in Sydney on Tuesday.
Ange Postecoglou's side, who were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, secured a 3-2 aggregate victory to end their opponents' remarkable qualifying run.
Syria cancelled out Australia's away goal when they took the lead through Omar Al Soma after only six minutes, but Cahill – handed a place in the starting line-up while Aaron Mooy was surprisingly on the bench – levelled matters with a fine header seven minutes later.
The Socceroos were the dominant force at ANZ Stadium but struggled to turn their possession into meaningful chances and were often thwarted by goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma.
Syria had a man sent off early in extra time, though, and were eventually undone when Cahill powered home Robbie Kruse's cross for his 50th international goal.
They will face the fourth-place team from the CONCACAF standings, most likely Panama or Honduras, in a two-legged play-off in November, with the winner going on to the group stage of next year's finals in Russia.
50 - @Tim_Cahill becomes the 59th player in history to score 50 international goals, and the first for @Socceroos. Saviour. #AUSvSYR pic.twitter.com/4VHNFQSNoY— OptaJason (@OptaJason) October 10, 2017
Syria threatened with an early counter-attack and it was a warning Australia failed to heed, as they gifted the visitors the lead in only the sixth minute.
Poor play in midfield allowed Tamer Haj Mohamad to surge towards the penalty area and play in Al Soma, who fired high beyond Mathew Ryan and into the net.
Postecoglou's concerns threatened to deepen when Brad Smith had to go off injured, with Mooy introduced in his stead, but the Socceroos breathed a sigh of relief with 12 minutes played when Cahill headed in a brilliant Mathew Leckie cross from the right.
28 - Syria become the 28th different nation against whom @Tim_Cahill has scored a goal for the @Socceroos. Array. #AUSvSYR pic.twitter.com/cRhDmv8aVh— OptaJason (@OptaJason) October 10, 2017
Calmed by their equaliser, Australia began to dictate the play and looked the most likely to score the third goal, with Leckie denied by goalkeeper Alma and Tom Rogic firing narrowly wide of the right-hand post.
Syria occasionally threatened on the break but seemed happy to sit back and hold out for extra time, with Rogic twice denied by Alma and watching another effort deflected inches wide.
Australia were given a boost early in extra time as Mahmoud Al Mawas was given a second booking by replacement referee Ilgiz Tantashev, prompting Postecoglou to throw on Tomi Juric to bolster the attack.
Fellow substitute Nikita Rukavytsya had a volley tipped over the crossbar but Cahill at last found the breakthrough with 11 minutes left, leaping high to head in Kruse's clipped cross from the left and become the first man to reach a half-century of goals for Australia.
Al Soma almost snatched an away-goals win for Syria in the dying moments, rattling the base of Ryan's left-hand post with a fine free-kick, but the Socceroos just held firm to break the hearts of the visitors.
|Japan 3 Haiti 3: Kagawa to the rescue in injury time
|Heynckes appointment 100 per cent the right decision, says Sammer
|Riedle slams Dembele behaviour to force Barcelona move
|Australia 2 Syria 1 (aet, 3-2 agg): Cahill sends Socceroos into final World Cup play-off
|Ranieri questions talk of Conte exit
|Anfield the scene of most Ferguson ´hairdryer´ rants - Gary Neville
|Messi can save Argentina – Menotti
|It´s not a pleasure to play anymore – Kaka admits retirement plans
|Messi in esteemed company if Argentina fail to make the World Cup
|Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos
|Sampaoli calls for Argentina to match ´incredible´ Messi
|Tite: Argentina must have trouble sleeping as doubts over World Cup grow
|Arena invites ´hotshot´ Europeans to try CONCACAF qualifying
|He can make the difference – Lloris backs Mbappe
|Napoli president would never swap Sarri for Guardiola
|Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success
|We deserve this - Matic and Prijovic revel in Serbia´s World Cup qualification
|Lopetegui hails Spain´s patience after slender win
|Coleman to take time before considering Wales future
|Objective achieved for Ventura - but Italy still have work to do
|Last 30 minutes of Ireland´s win at Wales an ´eternity´ for O´Neill
|Iceland become smallest nation to qualify for World Cup, Serbia also through
|We have Cristiano Ronaldo back! – Pepe warns Switzerland
|People wrote us off - Ireland hero McClean revels in proving doubters wrong
|Israel 0 Spain 1: Illarramendi brilliance lights up turgid affair
|Wales 0 Republic of Ireland 1: McClean breaks Welsh hearts
|Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back
|Ballon d´Or nominees: The full 30-man shortlist
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Holder Cristiano Ronaldo headlines final group
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Messi and Griezmann in contention again
|Dortmund suffer Piszczek injury blow
|James facing very difficult situation at Bayern, admits Heynckes
|Giroud: I was very close to joining Everton
|Dortmund deny interest in PSG goalkeeper Trapp
|Arsenal star Giroud makes final three for Puskas award
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski make the cut
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Mertens, Suarez and Ramos join final 30
|Thiago escapes serious ankle injury, could face Freiburg
|New Bayern boss Heynckes insists he is not out of touch with football
|Higuain does 50 per cent of what he can do, says ´angry´ Allegri
|We´ll have good training again – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return
|Neymar wants Barcelona kicked out of Champions League
|Kempes: Only Maradona fans want Messi to miss World Cup
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Neymar, Dybala among first names released
|Wales have earned ´golden era´ tag, says Coleman
|He´s fit to play – Tabarez dismisses Suarez knee injury
|Cahill, Rogic may start for Socceroos against Syria
|Messi can´t do it all - Tabarez defends Barca star as Argentina threaten to miss World Cup
|Drogba hails Salah after Liverpool star leads Egypt to first World Cup since 1990
|Russia 2018 will be best World Cup – Pavlyuchenko
|Rooney should be loved like Totti – Eriksson
|Mustafi faces long spell out with hamstring injury
|World Cup spot would be a dream, says England new boy Winks
|Pirlo: Montella and Bonucci need time to restore glory at Milan
|O´Neill looking forward to play-off ´opportunity´
|Germany 5 Azerbaijan 1: Low´s side end World Cup qualifying campaign in style
|Norway 1 Northern Ireland 0: Brunt own goal cannot halt visitors´ play-off party
|Strachan blames ´genetics´ for Scotland´s qualifying exit
|Southgate impressed with captain Kane
|Busquets set for 100th Spain appearance
|Lewandowski breaks qualifying record as Poland reach the World Cup
|Lithuania 0 England 1: Kane penalty enough as Three Lions finish campaign unbeaten
|Slovenia 2 Scotland 2: World Cup dreams ended for Strachan´s men
|Pirlo defends underperforming Azzurri
|Winks, Maguire handed England debuts against Lithuania
|Low could swap Germany for Bayern - Bierhoff
|Juanfran convinced Atletico Madrid can win Champions League
|Janssen keeps faith in Netherlands hopes after Sweden make mockery of Advocaat comments
|Buffon hits back at Ventura critics
|Dortmund boss Bosz expects transfers to break €1billion mark
|Fellaini out for a couple of weeks, say Belgium
|Nobody could have done better after Ferguson – Moyes defends Manchester United spell
|A-League Review: Riera gets Wanderers up and running, Adelaide hold Phoenix
|Chelsea face anxious wait over Kante injury
|Italy great Pirlo to retire from football
|Robben: Netherlands´ World Cup chances are over
|Brazil won´t deliberately harm Argentina chances – Tostao
|MLS Review: Red Bulls clinch play-off spot
|Costa Rica qualify for World Cup in dramatic fashion
|I was worried I´d get injured – De Bruyne slams Sarajevo pitch
|Southgate: England stars must prove themselves as big players