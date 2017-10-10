Article

Argentina´s qualifying struggles force U2 gig delay

10 October 2017 20:02

Intrigue surrounding Argentina's crucial World Cup qualifier against Ecuador has led to world-famous rock band U2 delaying a scheduled gig in Buenos Aires to allow fans to watch the match.

Heading into the final game of CONMEBOL qualifying Jorge Sampaoli's side sit sixth in the group, outside the qualification places and in danger of missing the 2018 finals.

A win over Ecuador would be enough to secure at least a play-off place, with Peru and Colombia, the two teams above them, playing each other, but defeat would likely mean missing out on the global showpiece for the first time since 1970.

As a result, demand to watch the clash is high, so much so that U2's concert at the Estadio Unico de la Plata has an unscheduled break in proceedings.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will open the show as planned, but instead of Bono and his band-mates coming straight on there will be wait until Argentina's clash has concluded.

And to keep their fans happy the Irish band will screen the match on additional big screens inside the Buenos Aires venue.

"I proposed that after Noel Gallagher, who leaves at seven, we will televise the game of Argentina and then play U2," Daniel Grinbank, the organiser of the event, told La Nacion.

"We have put up four screens, one in each corner, and that's it."

