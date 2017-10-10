Anfield the scene of most Ferguson ´hairdryer´ rants - Gary Neville

Such was Alex Ferguson's determination to "knock Liverpool off their perch", Anfield was often the scene of the Scot's angriest moments as Manchester United manager, according to Gary Neville.

Ferguson famously described his biggest challenge as eclipsing Liverpool's 18 top-flight titles, something he achieved before retiring in 2013 as United moved onto 20.

Throughout his Old Trafford tenure, Ferguson was renowned for dishing out the 'hairdryer' treatment when unhappy with United performances.

And Neville says the worst of those outbursts always seemed to come at the home of their fierce rivals, where United travel this weekend in the Premier League.

"Sir Alex was always different around the big games," the former United skipper said on Sky Sports.

"He could be quite relaxed, particularly towards the end, around what I would call 'normal' games, but towards the Liverpool and City games he was always more intense.

"He was different going into the big games and to be honest with you, the most consistently angry that I saw him.

"People talk about the hairdryer and it never happened that much to be honest with you during a season, but the most consistent place you would see it was Anfield - at half-time or the end of the game

"He'd sit there unmoved in the dressing room at the end of the game while everyone was getting showered for 25 minutes. Just not moving.

"He could not stand losing at Anfield - and if we won there, it didn't matter how we played - it was like the best thing in the world."