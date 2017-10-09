We have Cristiano Ronaldo back! – Pepe warns Switzerland

Portugal defender Pepe has warned Switzerland that Tuesday's World Cup qualifier will be "completely different" with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the side.
A Russia 2018 berth is up for grabs as European champions and second-placed Portugal welcome unbeaten Group B leaders Switzerland to Lisbon.
Vladimir Petkovic's side have won all nine of their qualifiers after opening the campaign with a 2-0 victory against Portugal in September last year, when Ronaldo was injured.
But with Ronaldo – who on Monday was again nominated for the Ballon d'Or award he won in 2016 – back fit and firing having scored against Andorra last week, Pepe is confident Portugal are ready to pip the visitors to an automatic qualifying spot, which they will secure with a win.
Ready pic.twitter.com/pnuP3DMr4Z— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 9, 2017
"It was our first game and we did not have our most important player, our standard-bearer Cristiano Ronaldo," said Ronaldo's former Real Madrid team-mate Pepe. "It will be completely different.
"I know that what Cristiano wants is to be at the World Cup next year.
"So you can ask him, but I as his friend and knowing his goals, I can guarantee that what Cristiano wants is to help Portugal and win. Win to play in the World Cup.
"Is there a team in the world that would not be stronger with Cristiano Ronaldo? I don't think so. With Cristiano, it's obvious our team is even more valuable."
Pepe continued: "Which player does not want to win? A player who doesn't want to win, it's better not to be with us. Everyone wants to win, players and the Portuguese people.
"It will be a difficult game, but if we are together, players and fans will be difficult for the opponent. But we have to do our job and what the coach asks for the team. Let's face the game with competitive concentration."
|Objective achieved for Ventura - but Italy still have work to do
|Last 30 minutes of Ireland´s win at Wales an ´eternity´ for O´Neill
|Iceland become smallest nation to qualify for World Cup, Serbia also through
|We have Cristiano Ronaldo back! – Pepe warns Switzerland
|People wrote us off - Ireland hero McClean revels in proving doubters wrong
|Israel 0 Spain 1: Illarramendi brilliance lights up turgid affair
|Wales 0 Republic of Ireland 1: McClean breaks Welsh hearts
|Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back
|Ballon d´Or nominees: The full 30-man shortlist
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Holder Cristiano Ronaldo headlines final group
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Messi and Griezmann in contention again
|Dortmund suffer Piszczek injury blow
|James facing very difficult situation at Bayern, admits Heynckes
|Giroud: I was very close to joining Everton
|Dortmund deny interest in PSG goalkeeper Trapp
|Arsenal star Giroud makes final three for Puskas award
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski make the cut
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Mertens, Suarez and Ramos join final 30
|Thiago escapes serious ankle injury, could face Freiburg
|New Bayern boss Heynckes insists he is not out of touch with football
|Higuain does 50 per cent of what he can do, says ´angry´ Allegri
|We´ll have good training again – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return
|Neymar wants Barcelona kicked out of Champions League
|Kempes: Only Maradona fans want Messi to miss World Cup
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Neymar, Dybala among first names released
|Wales have earned ´golden era´ tag, says Coleman
|He´s fit to play – Tabarez dismisses Suarez knee injury
|Cahill, Rogic may start for Socceroos against Syria
|Messi can´t do it all - Tabarez defends Barca star as Argentina threaten to miss World Cup
|Drogba hails Salah after Liverpool star leads Egypt to first World Cup since 1990
|Russia 2018 will be best World Cup – Pavlyuchenko
|Rooney should be loved like Totti – Eriksson
|Mustafi faces long spell out with hamstring injury
|World Cup spot would be a dream, says England new boy Winks
|Pirlo: Montella and Bonucci need time to restore glory at Milan
|O´Neill looking forward to play-off ´opportunity´
|Germany 5 Azerbaijan 1: Low´s side end World Cup qualifying campaign in style
|Norway 1 Northern Ireland 0: Brunt own goal cannot halt visitors´ play-off party
|Strachan blames ´genetics´ for Scotland´s qualifying exit
|Southgate impressed with captain Kane
|Busquets set for 100th Spain appearance
|Lewandowski breaks qualifying record as Poland reach the World Cup
|Lithuania 0 England 1: Kane penalty enough as Three Lions finish campaign unbeaten
|Slovenia 2 Scotland 2: World Cup dreams ended for Strachan´s men
|Pirlo defends underperforming Azzurri
|Winks, Maguire handed England debuts against Lithuania
|Low could swap Germany for Bayern - Bierhoff
|Juanfran convinced Atletico Madrid can win Champions League
|Janssen keeps faith in Netherlands hopes after Sweden make mockery of Advocaat comments
|Buffon hits back at Ventura critics
|Dortmund boss Bosz expects transfers to break €1billion mark
|Fellaini out for a couple of weeks, say Belgium
|Nobody could have done better after Ferguson – Moyes defends Manchester United spell
|A-League Review: Riera gets Wanderers up and running, Adelaide hold Phoenix
|Chelsea face anxious wait over Kante injury
|Italy great Pirlo to retire from football
|Robben: Netherlands´ World Cup chances are over
|Brazil won´t deliberately harm Argentina chances – Tostao
|MLS Review: Red Bulls clinch play-off spot
|Costa Rica qualify for World Cup in dramatic fashion
|I was worried I´d get injured – De Bruyne slams Sarajevo pitch
|Southgate: England stars must prove themselves as big players