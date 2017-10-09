Ballon d´Or nominees: Mertens, Suarez and Ramos join final 30

Napoli forward Dries Mertens has joined Barcelona star Luis Suarez and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the latest batch of Ballon d'Or nominations.

Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak make up the rest of the five to be announced in France Football's second quintet.

That means the first 10 of a total of 30 nominees for the 2017 prize have been announced.

Paulo Dybala, Neymar, Luka Modric, Marcelo and N'Golo Kante were the names to be released first earlier.

The remaining candidates for football's top individual prize will be announced throughout Monday.

Last year's award, which was the first since France Football and FIFA's collaboration ended, was won by Cristiano Ronaldo, ahead of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.