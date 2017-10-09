Related

Article

Ballon d´Or nominees: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski make the cut

9 October 2017 14:41

In-form strikers Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski have been named in the latest group of players nominated for the 2017 Ballon d'Or award.

Kane and Lewandowski have enjoyed magnificent starts to 2017-18 with Tottenham and Bayern Munich respectively, following up on prolific campaigns last season.

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Roma forward Edin Dzeko make up the rest of the group to be announced in France Football's third quintet.

That means half of a total of 30 nominees for this year's prize, awarded by France Football, have now been announced.

Paulo Dybala, Neymar, Luka Modric, Marcelo and N'Golo Kante were the names to be released first, followed by a group containing Dries Mertens, Luis Suarez, Sergio Ramos, Philippe Coutinho and Jan Oblak.

The remaining candidates for football's top individual prize will be announced throughout Monday.

Last year's award, which was the first since France Football and FIFA's collaboration ended, was won by Cristiano Ronaldo, ahead of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

