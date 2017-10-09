Arsenal star Giroud makes final three for Puskas award

Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick for Arsenal against Crystal Palace has made the final three of FIFA's 2017 Puskas award.
A shortlist of 10 was announced last month but has now been trimmed down based on initial votes from supporters, with fans still holding the opportunity to pick their winner until October 23.
Giroud's stunning strike, which came on New Year's Day, is joined in the last three by Deyna Castellanos' effort for Venezuela's Under-17 women's team and an overhead kick by goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke from a game in South Africa for Baroka FC.
Seven goals have dropped out of the running, including Mario Mandzukic's magnificent chest and volley in Juventus' Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.
A Giroud stunner and Iwobi strike earn #AFC a 2-0 victory over #CPFC to go third in the #PL. Allardyce's wait for a first win goes on. pic.twitter.com/8oZPiL4OHh— Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) 1 January 2017
Kevin-Prince Boateng's volley for Las Palmas against Villarreal, which came from a brilliant flicked pass, misses out, along with Alejandro Camargo's amazing volley from inside his own half in Chile's top flight.
Goals from Moussa Dembele, Aviles Hurtado, Nemanja Matic and Jordi Mboula also failed to make the final three.
