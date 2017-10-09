Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back

Italy made sure they will be seeded in the draw for the World Cup play-offs with a hard-fought 1-0 win in Albania on Monday.
Antonio Candreva converted Leonardo Spinazzola's cross in the 73rd minute to score the only goal of the game and ease some of the pressure on under-fire coach Gian Piero Ventura.
While already certain of finishing second behind Spain in Group G, the four-time world champions looked in serious danger of suffering back-to-back draws following Friday's dismal 1-1 result at home against Macedonia as they struggled to break down their hosts.
However, midfielder Candreva was on hand to smash home the winner and give Italy a morale-boosting triumph before they play in a two-legged play-off in November.
73' GOAAAAL!!! A cross falls to #CANDREVA at the far stick, he brings it down and makes no mistake with the finish! #AlbaniaItaly 0-1 pic.twitter.com/RzL3bCVc4n— Italy (@azzurri) October 9, 2017
After his 3-4-3 experiment backfired in Turin last time out, Ventura reverted to his preferred 4-2-4 formation on the road.
However, the switch to a more familiar shape failed to spark an improved attacking display, despite the visitors controlling possession for long periods.
Their only shot on target in the opening half came about due to an Albanian error, as Frederic Veseli’s air shot gave Ciro Immobile a sight of goal.
The striker, who scored his country’s second in a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture back in March, seized on the gift to hammer a left-footed effort that goalkeeper Etrit Berisha blocked at close range.
At the other end, the home side had to settle for long-range shots that, while speculative, did occasionally force Gianluigi Buffon into action.
The veteran goalkeeper fumbled a low drive from Elseid Hysaj but was able to claim the rebound under no pressure, while a dive was required to prevent a skimming attempt from Eros Grezda squeezing in at his right post.
2 - R. Gagliardini and M. Parolo have made just 2 passes between each other in the first half of tonight's game. Hole. #AlbaniaItalia pic.twitter.com/3JEkP2NQFh— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 9, 2017
Odise Roshi called Buffon into action in the opening seconds of the second period, with his rising drive punched away in rather unconvincing fashion.
Spurred on by the early effort, Albania showed greater attacking intent in the hope of finishing an otherwise disappointing qualifying campaign on a high.
Italy nearly capitalised on the counter as the game became stretched, only for Eder to wastefully blaze over when he had two well-placed team-mates in support.
Grezda was denied by Buffon again just after the hour mark before Candreva slotted home the decisive goal, controlling Spinazzola's left-wing delivery at the back post before lashing the ball high into the Albanian net.
Immobile spurned a late chance when in the clear to double Italy's lead, but one goal proved enough to deny Albania coach Christian Panucci a positive result against the country he represented 57 times during his playing career. For counterpart Ventura, the victory provides some welcome relief after a difficult few days.
|Iceland become smallest nation to qualify for World Cup, Serbia also through
|We have Cristiano Ronaldo back! – Pepe warns Switzerland
|People wrote us off - Ireland hero McClean revels in proving doubters wrong
|Israel 0 Spain 1: Illarramendi brilliance lights up turgid affair
|Wales 0 Republic of Ireland 1: McClean breaks Welsh hearts
|Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back
|Ballon d´Or nominees: The full 30-man shortlist
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Holder Cristiano Ronaldo headlines final group
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Messi and Griezmann in contention again
|Dortmund suffer Piszczek injury blow
|James facing very difficult situation at Bayern, admits Heynckes
|Giroud: I was very close to joining Everton
|Dortmund deny interest in PSG goalkeeper Trapp
|Arsenal star Giroud makes final three for Puskas award
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski make the cut
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Mertens, Suarez and Ramos join final 30
|Thiago escapes serious ankle injury, could face Freiburg
|New Bayern boss Heynckes insists he is not out of touch with football
|Higuain does 50 per cent of what he can do, says ´angry´ Allegri
|We´ll have good training again – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return
|Neymar wants Barcelona kicked out of Champions League
|Kempes: Only Maradona fans want Messi to miss World Cup
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Neymar, Dybala among first names released
|Wales have earned ´golden era´ tag, says Coleman
|He´s fit to play – Tabarez dismisses Suarez knee injury
|Cahill, Rogic may start for Socceroos against Syria
|Messi can´t do it all - Tabarez defends Barca star as Argentina threaten to miss World Cup
|Drogba hails Salah after Liverpool star leads Egypt to first World Cup since 1990
|Russia 2018 will be best World Cup – Pavlyuchenko
|Rooney should be loved like Totti – Eriksson
|Mustafi faces long spell out with hamstring injury
|World Cup spot would be a dream, says England new boy Winks
|Pirlo: Montella and Bonucci need time to restore glory at Milan
|O´Neill looking forward to play-off ´opportunity´
|Germany 5 Azerbaijan 1: Low´s side end World Cup qualifying campaign in style
|Norway 1 Northern Ireland 0: Brunt own goal cannot halt visitors´ play-off party
|Strachan blames ´genetics´ for Scotland´s qualifying exit
|Southgate impressed with captain Kane
|Busquets set for 100th Spain appearance
|Lewandowski breaks qualifying record as Poland reach the World Cup
|Lithuania 0 England 1: Kane penalty enough as Three Lions finish campaign unbeaten
|Slovenia 2 Scotland 2: World Cup dreams ended for Strachan´s men
|Pirlo defends underperforming Azzurri
|Winks, Maguire handed England debuts against Lithuania
|Low could swap Germany for Bayern - Bierhoff
|Juanfran convinced Atletico Madrid can win Champions League
|Janssen keeps faith in Netherlands hopes after Sweden make mockery of Advocaat comments
|Buffon hits back at Ventura critics
|Dortmund boss Bosz expects transfers to break €1billion mark
|Fellaini out for a couple of weeks, say Belgium
|Nobody could have done better after Ferguson – Moyes defends Manchester United spell
|A-League Review: Riera gets Wanderers up and running, Adelaide hold Phoenix
|Chelsea face anxious wait over Kante injury
|Italy great Pirlo to retire from football
|Robben: Netherlands´ World Cup chances are over
|Brazil won´t deliberately harm Argentina chances – Tostao
|MLS Review: Red Bulls clinch play-off spot
|Costa Rica qualify for World Cup in dramatic fashion
|I was worried I´d get injured – De Bruyne slams Sarajevo pitch
|Southgate: England stars must prove themselves as big players
|Deschamps points to lack of aggression in slender win over Bulgaria
|Ronaldo had not trained - Santos explains Cristiano omission
|Belgium fear Man Utd midfielder Fellaini has ligament damage
|Liverpool-bound Keita sent off in Guinea defeat
|Deschamps out on his own with most wins as France coach
|Belarus 1 Netherlands 3: Fast-finishing Oranje stay alive in World Cup qualifying
|Bulgaria 0 France 1: Matuidi goal keeps Les Bleus´ World Cup bid on track
|Andorra 0 Portugal 2: Rested Ronaldo the saviour for Euro 2016 champions
|Italy in World Cup play-offs after Belgium win thriller
|Iwobi sends Nigeria to third straight World Cup
|Napoli star Insigne nearly quit over height setbacks
|Wenger rejects Ancelotti to Arsenal speculation
|Ronaldo benched for Portugal´s World Cup qualifier against Andorra
|Bosnia-Herzegovina 3 Belgium 4: Carrasco settles thriller to dent hosts´ World Cup dreams
|Man Utd´s injury concerns mount as Fellaini limps out of Belgium match
|Best way to stop Kane is banning him from stadium - Lithuania coach Jankauskas
|Inter flop Gabigol retains World Cup dream
|Russia 4 South Korea 2: Clumsy Kim scores two own-goals in entertaining friendly
|Low to experiment with Germany in Neuer absence
|Wilshere has to play regularly - Southgate downplays Arsenal midfielder´s World Cup hopes
|Fit-again Ings determined to earn Liverpool place
|Koeman calm despite pressure on Everton
|Thiago to miss Israel match with ankle injury
|A-League Review: O´Donovan comes back to haunt Mariners, Sydney scrape narrow win
|Juve to offer ´priceless´ Dybala a new contract
|Cacic sacked by Croatia ahead of vital qualifier
|Thiago ´thrilled´ with World Cup qualification after 2014 heartache
|Neuer reveals he could be out for ´half a year´
|Italy will struggle in play-offs if we play like that – Ventura blasts Macedonia showing
|France must qualify for the World Cup - Blanc
|Southgate calls for England support
|Modric unwilling to back Croatia coach in outburst
|Mexico 3 Trinidad and Tobago 1: Hosts strike late to avoid shock defeat
|Arena: USA well placed to qualify for World Cup
|He fits Liverpool – Keegan backs Klopp
|United States 4 Panama 0: Pulisic stars as Americans boost World Cup hopes
|Brazil´s Caio replaces injured Silva
|McGowan replaces injured Wright in Socceroos squad for play-off
|Lopetegui lauds Pique crowd response
|I´m in the best form of my career, says Kane
|Like Wales without Bale - O´Neill talks up absent Coleman´s importance
|Ventura fumes at fitness levels after Italy´s woeful draw