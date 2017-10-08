Andrea Pirlo leapt to the defence of under-fire AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella and star recruit Leonardo Bonucci, insisting the pair need time to rejuvenate the Rossoneri.
Montella is under pressure at San Siro having already tasted three defeats in seven Serie A matches before the international break, while €42million signing Bonucci has been criticised for some of his performances.
It was an off-season filled with change and promise after Milan's new owners overhauled the squad by signing the likes of Italy international defender Bonucci, Lucas Biglia, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Nikola Kalinic and Fabio Borini.
But former Milan midfielder Pirlo – who will retire at the end of the MLS season with New York City – has pleaded for patience.
"Montella to be sacked? I hope not," the 38-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport.
"He has a new team. It takes time and confidence even if the results do not come right away.
"It's normal that Bonucci does not make Milan like Juventus for now. They cannot expect that so soon.
"He is the best defender in Italy and one of the strongest in Europe."
Milan – after back-to-back defeats in the league – face a blockbuster showdown against city rivals Inter on Sunday.
|World Cup spot would be a dream, says England new boy Winks
|Pirlo: Montella and Bonucci need time to restore glory at Milan
|O´Neill looking forward to play-off ´opportunity´
|Germany 5 Azerbaijan 1: Low´s side end World Cup qualifying campaign in style
|Norway 1 Northern Ireland 0: Brunt own goal cannot halt visitors´ play-off party
|Strachan blames ´genetics´ for Scotland´s qualifying exit
|Southgate impressed with captain Kane
|Busquets set for 100th Spain appearance
|Lewandowski breaks qualifying record as Poland reach the World Cup
|Lithuania 0 England 1: Kane penalty enough as Three Lions finish campaign unbeaten
|Slovenia 2 Scotland 2: World Cup dreams ended for Strachan´s men
|Pirlo defends underperforming Azzurri
|Winks, Maguire handed England debuts against Lithuania
|Low could swap Germany for Bayern - Bierhoff
|Juanfran convinced Atletico Madrid can win Champions League
|Janssen keeps faith in Netherlands hopes after Sweden make mockery of Advocaat comments
|Buffon hits back at Ventura critics
|Dortmund boss Bosz expects transfers to break €1billion mark
|Fellaini out for a couple of weeks, say Belgium
|Nobody could have done better after Ferguson – Moyes defends Manchester United spell
|A-League Review: Riera gets Wanderers up and running, Adelaide hold Phoenix
|Chelsea face anxious wait over Kante injury
|Italy great Pirlo to retire from football
|Robben: Netherlands´ World Cup chances are over
|Brazil won´t deliberately harm Argentina chances – Tostao
|MLS Review: Red Bulls clinch play-off spot
|Costa Rica qualify for World Cup in dramatic fashion
|I was worried I´d get injured – De Bruyne slams Sarajevo pitch
|Southgate: England stars must prove themselves as big players
|Deschamps points to lack of aggression in slender win over Bulgaria
|Ronaldo had not trained - Santos explains Cristiano omission
|Belgium fear Man Utd midfielder Fellaini has ligament damage
|Liverpool-bound Keita sent off in Guinea defeat
|Deschamps out on his own with most wins as France coach
|Belarus 1 Netherlands 3: Fast-finishing Oranje stay alive in World Cup qualifying
|Bulgaria 0 France 1: Matuidi goal keeps Les Bleus´ World Cup bid on track
|Andorra 0 Portugal 2: Rested Ronaldo the saviour for Euro 2016 champions
|Italy in World Cup play-offs after Belgium win thriller
|Iwobi sends Nigeria to third straight World Cup
|Napoli star Insigne nearly quit over height setbacks
|Wenger rejects Ancelotti to Arsenal speculation
|Ronaldo benched for Portugal´s World Cup qualifier against Andorra
|Bosnia-Herzegovina 3 Belgium 4: Carrasco settles thriller to dent hosts´ World Cup dreams
|Man Utd´s injury concerns mount as Fellaini limps out of Belgium match
|Best way to stop Kane is banning him from stadium - Lithuania coach Jankauskas
|Inter flop Gabigol retains World Cup dream
|Russia 4 South Korea 2: Clumsy Kim scores two own-goals in entertaining friendly
|Low to experiment with Germany in Neuer absence
|Wilshere has to play regularly - Southgate downplays Arsenal midfielder´s World Cup hopes
|Fit-again Ings determined to earn Liverpool place
|Koeman calm despite pressure on Everton
|Thiago to miss Israel match with ankle injury
|A-League Review: O´Donovan comes back to haunt Mariners, Sydney scrape narrow win
|Juve to offer ´priceless´ Dybala a new contract
|Cacic sacked by Croatia ahead of vital qualifier
|Thiago ´thrilled´ with World Cup qualification after 2014 heartache
|Neuer reveals he could be out for ´half a year´
|Italy will struggle in play-offs if we play like that – Ventura blasts Macedonia showing
|France must qualify for the World Cup - Blanc
|Southgate calls for England support
|Modric unwilling to back Croatia coach in outburst
|Mexico 3 Trinidad and Tobago 1: Hosts strike late to avoid shock defeat
|Arena: USA well placed to qualify for World Cup
|He fits Liverpool – Keegan backs Klopp
|United States 4 Panama 0: Pulisic stars as Americans boost World Cup hopes
|Brazil´s Caio replaces injured Silva
|McGowan replaces injured Wright in Socceroos squad for play-off
|Lopetegui lauds Pique crowd response
|I´m in the best form of my career, says Kane
|Like Wales without Bale - O´Neill talks up absent Coleman´s importance
|Ventura fumes at fitness levels after Italy´s woeful draw