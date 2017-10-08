MLS Review: Red Bulls clinch play-off spot

The New York Red Bulls clinched an MLS play-off spot, while Dallas were held on Saturday.
A 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps saw the Red Bulls claim the sixth and final play-off place in the Eastern Conference.
Daniel Royer put the hosts ahead in the 33rd minute at Red Bull Arena, finishing well after a smart Bradley Wright-Phillips dummy from a Sacha Kljestan pass.
Wright-Phillips doubled the lead before the hour-mark, clipping a finish past David Ousted after a wonderfully weighted pass from Tyler Adams.
Felipe Martins completed the victory in style, his 25-yard rocket sealing the result and ending the Red Bulls' eight-match winless league run.
@FeliMartins8— Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 7, 2017
3-0 @NewYorkRedBulls! #NYvVAN https://t.co/5bmxW1xwDO
Dallas edged into sixth spot in the Western Conference after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with the Colorado Rapids.
Atiba Harris' second-half goal cancelled out Stefan Aigner's opener at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City jumped into second in the Western Conference despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Minnesota United.
