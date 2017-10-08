I was worried I´d get injured – De Bruyne slams Sarajevo pitch

Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne slammed the pitch in Sarajevo as "unacceptable" after his side edged Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying.
A late winner from Yannick Carrasco saw Belgium to a 4-3 victory at the Stadion Grbavica on Saturday.
De Bruyne, who played 90 minutes, hit out at the state of the surface, which was bumpy and troubled both teams.
"I was worried I'd get injured," the Manchester City attacker said.
"This was unacceptable. I don't understand how we could play on such a pitch.
"Last time I played on such a bad pitch was when I was a seven-year-old kid."
Belgium had already qualified for Russia 2018, but they moved nine points clear atop Group H.
The result was a blow to Bosnia-Herzegovina, who fell to third – behind Greece – with one match remaining.
