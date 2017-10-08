Germany 5 Azerbaijan 1: Low´s side end World Cup qualifying campaign in style

Germany wrapped up their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 100 per cent record as they swept aside Azerbaijan 5-1 in Kaiserslautern.

Joachim Low's side has been in imperious form in Group C, scoring 43 goals and conceding just four.

Leon Goretzka opened the scoring early on with an impudent backheel before Azerbaijan scored an unlikely equaliser through Ramil Seydaev to go into the break level.

Die Mannschaft turned on the style in the second half, though, as goals from Sandro Wagner, Goretzka, Emre Can, and an own goal from Badavi Huseynov ensured they ended their qualifying campaign with a flourish.

The only negative for the hosts was the first-half withdrawals of Niklas Sule and Shkodran Mustafi through injury.