Costa Rica qualify for World Cup in dramatic fashion

Costa Rica booked their spot at the 2018 World Cup after a dramatic late equaliser against Honduras on Saturday.

A powerful header from Eddie Hernandez put Honduras in front in the 66th minute in the World Cup qualifier in San Jose, in a clash pushed back a day due to Tropical Storm Nate.

But there was late drama as the hosts levelled in the fifth minute of additional time, Kendall Waston rising highest to head in a Bryan Ruiz cross.

With one match remaining in CONCACAF qualifying, the point sealed Costa Rica's spot in Russia.

Costa Rica (16 points) will finish second to Mexico (21), with the United States (12), Panama (10) and Honduras (10) fighting for the final automatic spot and a play-off place.

QUALIFIED!

Congratulations Costa Rica!

The 2014 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists are heading for Russia! #WCQ pic.twitter.com/SlvcdJ4B9Z — #WCQ (@FIFAWorldCup) October 8, 2017

It marks the fifth time Costa Rica have qualified for the World Cup, having reached the quarter-finals in Brazil in 2014.

They became the 13th team to qualify for the 2018 showpiece, joining Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Germany, England, Spain and Nigeria.