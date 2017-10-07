Ventura fumes at fitness levels after Italy´s woeful draw

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura blamed his players' poor fitness levels for a disappointing 1-1 draw against Macedonia that failed to guarantee the Azzurri a World Cup play-off spot.
Giorgio Chiellini's first-half goal was cancelled out by Aleksandar Trajkovski with 13 minutes remaining to ensure a miserable end to an insipid performance from Italy.
They travel to Albania on Monday for their final fixture on the brink of securing a play-off berth and Ventura is eager to inject some new faces into his listless side.
"We lost some players and lost a certain thread that we had in the first half, in my view," he told Rai Sport.
"I thought the first half was positive, the second was not, but when you have nothing left in the tank, that's what you get.
"I think a lack of fitness levels made a big difference and when that drops, the sharpness goes, so we could not develop anything more. In football, when you don't propose anything in attack for an entire half, it can well be that you concede.
"We hope that in the meantime four or five of the players we're missing can return. We need to get the players back, play some real football and get the situation back on track."
FT Italy 1-1 FYR Macedonia— Italy (@azzurri) October 6, 2017
Points shared after Trajkovski cancelled out #Chiellini's goal. #ITAMKD pic.twitter.com/lnw70jbFos
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon – who made his 172nd international appearance in the draw – believes the poor performance was partly due to a hangover from last month's comprehensive 3-0 loss against Spain.
He said: "The defeat to Spain damaged our confidence, as we probably thought we were at a superior level to what we really were.
"We are still carrying the after-effects of that match. If we had won 1-0 tonight, I don't think it would've changed anything in terms of performance as a team, as individuals, in the fluidity of our play.
"The draw only exacerbated the need to emerge from this difficult moment. Some of us, including myself, must take the responsibility and help the others to be part of a group that has enthusiasm, ideas and wants to go to the World Cup."
|No one is entitled to start - Bailly relishing Man Utd competition
|Spain qualify for 11th consecutive World Cup
|Italy 1 Macedonia 1: Azzurri fail to clinch play-off spot with disappointing draw
|Republic of Ireland 2 Moldova 0: Murphy´s double sets up Wales showdown in Cardiff
|Spain 3 Albania 0: World Cup place wrapped up as Pique gets mixed reception
|Bernat eyes World Cup spot after returning to Bayern training
|No problem between me and Barcelona during talks, insists Iniesta
|Pique named in Spain side for Albania clash
|Georgia 0 Wales 1: Lawrence magic keeps Coleman´s men on track
|´Over the moon´ Lascelles lands new six-year Newcastle deal
|1011 Bundesliga matches and counting - Heynckes´ Bayern return in Opta numbers
|Ex-Real Madrid defender Carvalho given seven-month prison sentence for tax fraud
|Emotional Modric welcomes third child ahead of imminent 100th Croatia cap
|Bayern is like a love affair for me, declares Heynckes
|Neymar slams ´inhuman´ conditions in Bolivia
|I could share a job with Montella! - Ancelotti jokes about next role
|Costa Rica-Honduras postponed due to Tropical Storm Nate
|Mourinho, Van Gaal, Dalglish – the managers who went back for more
|Heynckes returns as Bayern coach until end of season
|Melbourne City 2 Brisbane Roar 0: Kamau nets double as McCormack debuts
|Iniesta wants Messi renewal ´as soon as possible´
|Superstar Dybala could stay at Juve for life - Del Piero
|Iniesta ´renews for life´ at Barcelona
|Heynckes a very good solution for Bayern - Low
|Perhaps it poses them some disadvantages - Spalletti aims dig at VAR critics
|World Cup-bound England to host Germany and Brazil
|Guidolin aimed rifle at Palermo players, reveals Amauri
|Pizzi tells Chile the job isn´t done yet
|Sampaoli: I´m confident Argentina will qualify for World Cup
|Gago ruptures ACL in Argentina draw
|Chile 2 Ecuador 1: Sanchez boosts qualification chances
|Argentina 0 Peru 0: Messi unable to lift hosts as World Cup hopes fade
|I turned to the stands and clapped - Tite lauds Bolivia keeper Lampe
|Tabarez: Uruguay still well placed
|Venezuela 0 Uruguay 0: Tabarez´s men held to dour draw
|Low ´satisfied´ as Germany secure World Cup spot
|Germany was a bonus game for us, admits O´Neill
|Strachan credits ´footballing gods´ for late Scotland victory
|You think I care? Hart dismisses criticism after World Cup qualification
|Bolivia 0 Brazil 0: Lampe heroics halt Selecao superstars
|Spalletti calls for calm ahead of ´insane´ Milan derby
|England must not freeze again in Russia, says Redknapp
|Southgate concedes England have a ´hell of a lot of work to do´
|Qualification ´all that matters´ for Kane and England
|Germany and England the latest teams to reach the World Cup
|England 1 Slovenia 0: Late Kane goal sends Three Lions to World Cup
|Scotland 1 Slovakia 0: Last-gasp Skrtel own goal puts hosts second
|Redknapp wants Kane to keep England armband
|Northern Ireland 1 Germany 3: World Cup holders secure spot at Russia 2018
|Ventura refuses to rule out resignation
|Relationship with Pique is ´very good´ says Ramos
|Zaha makes timely return to training
|Montella feeling the pressure ahead of Milan derby
|Mbappe: I won´t save the day for France
|O´Neill renews with Republic of Ireland until after Euro 2020
|Lewandowski breaks Poland´s all-time scoring record
|Ramsey expects more goals from Lacazette
|Barcelona ´demand´ respect for wishes of the Catalan people amid referendum tensions
|Syria 1 Australia 1: Late Al Soma penalty keeps World Cup dream alive
|Give Messi the ball or he gets p****d off! - Xavi opens up on former Barcelona team-mate
|Heynckes to overtake Wenger, Ranieri and co as Europe´s senior statesman
|They have asked me to take over – Heynckes confirms Bayern approach
|I´m not a priority - Meunier admits to PSG frustration
|Martial far better than I was at 21 - Henry
|Areola denies ´unfounded´ rumours over rejected PSG contract
|WATCH: Dukes of Hazard - Chelsea and Belgium star fancies himself as the next Conor McGregor
|It also happened to Dybala - Bernardeschi happy to bide his time at Juve
|Southgate backs Sterling to shine against Slovenia
|Spurs star Kane refuses to rule out move abroad
|Pekerman unsurprised by Ancelotti sacking as he urges James to remain calm
|Too risky to play Messi and Dybala together for Argentina – Sampaoli
|Hummels backs Klopp to succeed at Liverpool
|Palmeiras? Tevez will stay in China, says agent
|No Barca fans for trip to Atletico
|Premier League clubs unable to find resolution on TV rights