Related

Article

Ventura fumes at fitness levels after Italy´s woeful draw

7 October 2017 00:00

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura blamed his players' poor fitness levels for a disappointing 1-1 draw against Macedonia that failed to guarantee the Azzurri a World Cup play-off spot.

Giorgio Chiellini's first-half goal was cancelled out by Aleksandar Trajkovski with 13 minutes remaining to ensure a miserable end to an insipid performance from Italy.

They travel to Albania on Monday for their final fixture on the brink of securing a play-off berth and Ventura is eager to inject some new faces into his listless side. 

"We lost some players and lost a certain thread that we had in the first half, in my view," he told Rai Sport. 

"I thought the first half was positive, the second was not, but when you have nothing left in the tank, that's what you get.

"I think a lack of fitness levels made a big difference and when that drops, the sharpness goes, so we could not develop anything more. In football, when you don't propose anything in attack for an entire half, it can well be that you concede.

"We hope that in the meantime four or five of the players we're missing can return. We need to get the players back, play some real football and get the situation back on track."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon – who made his 172nd international appearance in the draw – believes the poor performance was partly due to a hangover from last month's comprehensive 3-0 loss against Spain. 

He said: "The defeat to Spain damaged our confidence, as we probably thought we were at a superior level to what we really were.

"We are still carrying the after-effects of that match. If we had won 1-0 tonight, I don't think it would've changed anything in terms of performance as a team, as individuals, in the fluidity of our play.

"The draw only exacerbated the need to emerge from this difficult moment. Some of us, including myself, must take the responsibility and help the others to be part of a group that has enthusiasm, ideas and wants to go to the World Cup."

Sponsored links

Saturday 7 October

02:01 McGowan replaces injured Wright in Socceroos squad for play-off
01:18 Lopetegui lauds Pique crowd response
00:38 I´m in the best form of my career, says Kane
00:29 Like Wales without Bale - O´Neill talks up absent Coleman´s importance
00:00 Ventura fumes at fitness levels after Italy´s woeful draw

Friday 6 October

23:41 No one is entitled to start - Bailly relishing Man Utd competition
23:09 Spain qualify for 11th consecutive World Cup
22:52 Italy 1 Macedonia 1: Azzurri fail to clinch play-off spot with disappointing draw
22:36 Republic of Ireland 2 Moldova 0: Murphy´s double sets up Wales showdown in Cardiff
22:36 Spain 3 Albania 0: World Cup place wrapped up as Pique gets mixed reception
21:09 Bernat eyes World Cup spot after returning to Bayern training
20:43 No problem between me and Barcelona during talks, insists Iniesta
20:21 Pique named in Spain side for Albania clash
19:56 Georgia 0 Wales 1: Lawrence magic keeps Coleman´s men on track
17:51 ´Over the moon´ Lascelles lands new six-year Newcastle deal
17:30 1011 Bundesliga matches and counting - Heynckes´ Bayern return in Opta numbers
17:13 Ex-Real Madrid defender Carvalho given seven-month prison sentence for tax fraud
16:56 Emotional Modric welcomes third child ahead of imminent 100th Croatia cap
16:38 Bayern is like a love affair for me, declares Heynckes
16:18 Neymar slams ´inhuman´ conditions in Bolivia
16:15 I could share a job with Montella! - Ancelotti jokes about next role
16:13 Costa Rica-Honduras postponed due to Tropical Storm Nate
16:01 Mourinho, Van Gaal, Dalglish – the managers who went back for more
15:45 Heynckes returns as Bayern coach until end of season
15:00 Melbourne City 2 Brisbane Roar 0: Kamau nets double as McCormack debuts
14:44 Iniesta wants Messi renewal ´as soon as possible´
12:48 Superstar Dybala could stay at Juve for life - Del Piero
11:49 Iniesta ´renews for life´ at Barcelona
10:51 Heynckes a very good solution for Bayern - Low
09:33 Perhaps it poses them some disadvantages - Spalletti aims dig at VAR critics
07:44 World Cup-bound England to host Germany and Brazil
07:03 Guidolin aimed rifle at Palermo players, reveals Amauri
06:10 Pizzi tells Chile the job isn´t done yet
05:39 Sampaoli: I´m confident Argentina will qualify for World Cup
04:27 Gago ruptures ACL in Argentina draw
03:36 Chile 2 Ecuador 1: Sanchez boosts qualification chances
03:34 Argentina 0 Peru 0: Messi unable to lift hosts as World Cup hopes fade
02:39 I turned to the stands and clapped - Tite lauds Bolivia keeper Lampe
02:37 Tabarez: Uruguay still well placed
00:59 Venezuela 0 Uruguay 0: Tabarez´s men held to dour draw
00:26 Low ´satisfied´ as Germany secure World Cup spot
00:23 Germany was a bonus game for us, admits O´Neill
00:19 Strachan credits ´footballing gods´ for late Scotland victory
00:13 You think I care? Hart dismisses criticism after World Cup qualification
00:08 Bolivia 0 Brazil 0: Lampe heroics halt Selecao superstars
00:02 Spalletti calls for calm ahead of ´insane´ Milan derby

Thursday 5 October

23:48 England must not freeze again in Russia, says Redknapp
23:48 Southgate concedes England have a ´hell of a lot of work to do´
23:40 Qualification ´all that matters´ for Kane and England
23:06 Germany and England the latest teams to reach the World Cup
22:46 England 1 Slovenia 0: Late Kane goal sends Three Lions to World Cup
22:45 Scotland 1 Slovakia 0: Last-gasp Skrtel own goal puts hosts second
22:41 Redknapp wants Kane to keep England armband
22:35 Northern Ireland 1 Germany 3: World Cup holders secure spot at Russia 2018
22:23 Ventura refuses to rule out resignation
21:14 Relationship with Pique is ´very good´ says Ramos
21:03 Zaha makes timely return to training
20:59 Montella feeling the pressure ahead of Milan derby
20:52 Mbappe: I won´t save the day for France
20:11 O´Neill renews with Republic of Ireland until after Euro 2020
19:08 Lewandowski breaks Poland´s all-time scoring record
18:52 Ramsey expects more goals from Lacazette
18:37 Barcelona ´demand´ respect for wishes of the Catalan people amid referendum tensions
16:31 Syria 1 Australia 1: Late Al Soma penalty keeps World Cup dream alive
15:44 Give Messi the ball or he gets p****d off! - Xavi opens up on former Barcelona team-mate
15:29 Heynckes to overtake Wenger, Ranieri and co as Europe´s senior statesman
14:38 They have asked me to take over – Heynckes confirms Bayern approach
13:36 I´m not a priority - Meunier admits to PSG frustration
12:05 Martial far better than I was at 21 - Henry
11:03 Areola denies ´unfounded´ rumours over rejected PSG contract
09:50 WATCH: Dukes of Hazard - Chelsea and Belgium star fancies himself as the next Conor McGregor
09:32 It also happened to Dybala - Bernardeschi happy to bide his time at Juve
08:43 Southgate backs Sterling to shine against Slovenia
07:46 Spurs star Kane refuses to rule out move abroad
04:53 Pekerman unsurprised by Ancelotti sacking as he urges James to remain calm
03:47 Too risky to play Messi and Dybala together for Argentina – Sampaoli
03:15 Hummels backs Klopp to succeed at Liverpool
02:26 Palmeiras? Tevez will stay in China, says agent
01:19 No Barca fans for trip to Atletico
01:14 Premier League clubs unable to find resolution on TV rights

Facebook