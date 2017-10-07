Related

Thiago to miss Israel match with ankle injury

7 October 2017 15:47

Thiago Alcantara will miss Spain's final World Cup qualifier against Israel on Monday after suffering an ankle injury.

The Bayern Munich midfielder scored the third in Friday's 3-0 win over Albania which secured La Roja's place at the finals in Russia next year.

Thiago, who missed the tournament in Brazil three years ago due to a serious knee injury, said after the Albania win that he was "thrilled" at the prospect of featuring on the grandest stage.

But Spain issued a release on Saturday confirming news of the 26-year-old's sprained ankle following an MRI scan. Thiago will return to Bayern, who are back in action at home to Freiburg in the Bundesliga next Saturday.

David Silva and Gerard Pique picked up their second bookings of the campaign against Albania and are therefore suspended for the trip to Israel, who are out of contention for qualification from Group G.

