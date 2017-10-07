McGowan replaces injured Wright in Socceroos squad for play-off

Ryan McGowan has replaced Bailey Wright in Australia's squad ahead of next week's return leg against Syria in their AFC World Cup qualifying play-off.

Bristol City captain and defender Wright will return to England on Sunday, after succumbing to injury.

Wright was suspended for Thursday's 1-1 draw against Syria in Malaysia.

McGowan, who plays for Al-Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, comes into Ange Postecoglou's 23-man squad for Tuesday's showdown in Sydney.

The winner will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs to face the fourth-placed nation from CONCACAF for a spot at Russia 2018.