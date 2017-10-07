Related

Article

McGowan replaces injured Wright in Socceroos squad for play-off

7 October 2017 02:01

Ryan McGowan has replaced Bailey Wright in Australia's squad ahead of next week's return leg against Syria in their AFC World Cup qualifying play-off.

Bristol City captain and defender Wright will return to England on Sunday, after succumbing to injury.

Wright was suspended for Thursday's 1-1 draw against Syria in Malaysia.

McGowan, who plays for Al-Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, comes into Ange Postecoglou's 23-man squad for Tuesday's showdown in Sydney.

The winner will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs to face the fourth-placed nation from CONCACAF for a spot at Russia 2018.

Sponsored links

Saturday 7 October

02:01 McGowan replaces injured Wright in Socceroos squad for play-off
01:18 Lopetegui lauds Pique crowd response
00:38 I´m in the best form of my career, says Kane
00:29 Like Wales without Bale - O´Neill talks up absent Coleman´s importance
00:00 Ventura fumes at fitness levels after Italy´s woeful draw

Friday 6 October

23:41 No one is entitled to start - Bailly relishing Man Utd competition
23:09 Spain qualify for 11th consecutive World Cup
22:52 Italy 1 Macedonia 1: Azzurri fail to clinch play-off spot with disappointing draw
22:36 Republic of Ireland 2 Moldova 0: Murphy´s double sets up Wales showdown in Cardiff
22:36 Spain 3 Albania 0: World Cup place wrapped up as Pique gets mixed reception
21:09 Bernat eyes World Cup spot after returning to Bayern training
20:43 No problem between me and Barcelona during talks, insists Iniesta
20:21 Pique named in Spain side for Albania clash
19:56 Georgia 0 Wales 1: Lawrence magic keeps Coleman´s men on track
17:51 ´Over the moon´ Lascelles lands new six-year Newcastle deal
17:30 1011 Bundesliga matches and counting - Heynckes´ Bayern return in Opta numbers
17:13 Ex-Real Madrid defender Carvalho given seven-month prison sentence for tax fraud
16:56 Emotional Modric welcomes third child ahead of imminent 100th Croatia cap
16:38 Bayern is like a love affair for me, declares Heynckes
16:18 Neymar slams ´inhuman´ conditions in Bolivia
16:15 I could share a job with Montella! - Ancelotti jokes about next role
16:13 Costa Rica-Honduras postponed due to Tropical Storm Nate
16:01 Mourinho, Van Gaal, Dalglish – the managers who went back for more
15:45 Heynckes returns as Bayern coach until end of season
15:00 Melbourne City 2 Brisbane Roar 0: Kamau nets double as McCormack debuts
14:44 Iniesta wants Messi renewal ´as soon as possible´
12:48 Superstar Dybala could stay at Juve for life - Del Piero
11:49 Iniesta ´renews for life´ at Barcelona
10:51 Heynckes a very good solution for Bayern - Low
09:33 Perhaps it poses them some disadvantages - Spalletti aims dig at VAR critics
07:44 World Cup-bound England to host Germany and Brazil
07:03 Guidolin aimed rifle at Palermo players, reveals Amauri
06:10 Pizzi tells Chile the job isn´t done yet
05:39 Sampaoli: I´m confident Argentina will qualify for World Cup
04:27 Gago ruptures ACL in Argentina draw
03:36 Chile 2 Ecuador 1: Sanchez boosts qualification chances
03:34 Argentina 0 Peru 0: Messi unable to lift hosts as World Cup hopes fade
02:39 I turned to the stands and clapped - Tite lauds Bolivia keeper Lampe
02:37 Tabarez: Uruguay still well placed
00:59 Venezuela 0 Uruguay 0: Tabarez´s men held to dour draw
00:26 Low ´satisfied´ as Germany secure World Cup spot
00:23 Germany was a bonus game for us, admits O´Neill
00:19 Strachan credits ´footballing gods´ for late Scotland victory
00:13 You think I care? Hart dismisses criticism after World Cup qualification
00:08 Bolivia 0 Brazil 0: Lampe heroics halt Selecao superstars
00:02 Spalletti calls for calm ahead of ´insane´ Milan derby

Thursday 5 October

23:48 England must not freeze again in Russia, says Redknapp
23:48 Southgate concedes England have a ´hell of a lot of work to do´
23:40 Qualification ´all that matters´ for Kane and England
23:06 Germany and England the latest teams to reach the World Cup
22:46 England 1 Slovenia 0: Late Kane goal sends Three Lions to World Cup
22:45 Scotland 1 Slovakia 0: Last-gasp Skrtel own goal puts hosts second
22:41 Redknapp wants Kane to keep England armband
22:35 Northern Ireland 1 Germany 3: World Cup holders secure spot at Russia 2018
22:23 Ventura refuses to rule out resignation
21:14 Relationship with Pique is ´very good´ says Ramos
21:03 Zaha makes timely return to training
20:59 Montella feeling the pressure ahead of Milan derby
20:52 Mbappe: I won´t save the day for France
20:11 O´Neill renews with Republic of Ireland until after Euro 2020
19:08 Lewandowski breaks Poland´s all-time scoring record
18:52 Ramsey expects more goals from Lacazette
18:37 Barcelona ´demand´ respect for wishes of the Catalan people amid referendum tensions
16:31 Syria 1 Australia 1: Late Al Soma penalty keeps World Cup dream alive
15:44 Give Messi the ball or he gets p****d off! - Xavi opens up on former Barcelona team-mate
15:29 Heynckes to overtake Wenger, Ranieri and co as Europe´s senior statesman
14:38 They have asked me to take over – Heynckes confirms Bayern approach
13:36 I´m not a priority - Meunier admits to PSG frustration
12:05 Martial far better than I was at 21 - Henry
11:03 Areola denies ´unfounded´ rumours over rejected PSG contract
09:50 WATCH: Dukes of Hazard - Chelsea and Belgium star fancies himself as the next Conor McGregor
09:32 It also happened to Dybala - Bernardeschi happy to bide his time at Juve
08:43 Southgate backs Sterling to shine against Slovenia
07:46 Spurs star Kane refuses to rule out move abroad
04:53 Pekerman unsurprised by Ancelotti sacking as he urges James to remain calm
03:47 Too risky to play Messi and Dybala together for Argentina – Sampaoli
03:15 Hummels backs Klopp to succeed at Liverpool
02:26 Palmeiras? Tevez will stay in China, says agent
01:19 No Barca fans for trip to Atletico
01:14 Premier League clubs unable to find resolution on TV rights

A-League table

# Team MP D P
1 Melbourne City 1 +2 3
2 Adelaide United 0 +0 0
3 Central Coast … 0 +0 0
4 Melbourne Victory 0 +0 0
5 Newcastle Jets 0 +0 0
6 Perth Glory 0 +0 0
7 Sydney 0 +0 0
8 Wellington Phoenix 0 +0 0
9 Western Sydne… 0 +0 0
10 Brisbane Roar 1 -2 0

Facebook