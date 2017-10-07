Koeman calm despite pressure on Everton

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is refusing to panic over the club's poor form and insists he remains the man to lead a march back up the Premier League table.

The Toffees have fallen short of expectations this season, losing four of their past five in the top flight and picking up just one point from two outings in the Europa League group stage.

Last weekend's 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley underlined their struggles despite spending heavily on new recruits over the off-season.

While admitting the team must improve, Koeman is adamant he has not changed from the man Everton appointed in June 2016.

"We know we are playing below our level and the results need to be better," the 54-year-old wrote in De Telegraaf.

"The moment I made the move from Southampton to a club with such ambitions, I knew I could be in a difficult situation if the results did not match the investment.

"I'm quite calm about it. I am doing everything with the rest of the staff and we are working even harder to get those results fast.

"I'm exactly the same coach as in the past few years when it went well."

Koeman also defended the form of new signing Davy Klaassen, a €27million acquisition from Ajax.

The Netherlands international has played the full 90 minutes just twice 10 appearances in all competitions, but the Everton boss has no concerns over a period of adjustment.

"Outsiders really underestimate the situation," Koeman said.

"You only see and understand when you work or have worked as a coach or player in this competition. In addition, Davy is also in the situation that the team is not running well and that we have more players who need some time."