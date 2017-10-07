Brazil´s Caio replaces injured Silva

Rodrigo Caio has received a late call-up ahead of Brazil's final 2018 World Cup qualifier with Chile, replacing Thiago Silva.
The 24-year-old Sao Paulo defender joined the squad in their Friday training session, after tests confirmed a right thigh muscle injury for Silva, sustained in the Selecao's 0-0 draw with Bolivia on Thursday.
In an otherwise chaotic finish to CONMEBOL's qualification cycle, Brazil have already secured a place in Russia next year, leading second-placed Uruguay by 10 points.
Despite his side having already qualified, Brazil coach Tite named a full-strength starting XI in La Paz.
On the other hand, Chile need a win in Sao Paulo, with only two points separating them and seventh-placed Paraguay.
