A-League Review: O´Donovan comes back to haunt Mariners, Sydney scrape narrow win

Roy O'Donovan provided the perfect response to a hostile reception as he scored a debut hat-trick in Newcastle Jets' 5-1 hammering of his former club and rivals Central Coast Mariners on Saturday.

The Irishman was subjected to jeers throughout the F3 Derby and Mariners fans even unfurled a banner depicting him as a snake, but O'Donovan had the last laugh.

Asdrubal got the hosts off to a good start with his fifth-minute opener, but O'Donovan soon took over, converting a penalty before then adding another two before the break - his third a brilliant glancing header.

O'Donovan then set Joe Champness up for their fourth and Dimitri Petratos rounded things off late on with a fine finish of his own as the Jets got their season off to an emphatic start.

Reigning champions Sydney beat Melbourne Victory 1-0 away from home in a repeat of last season's Grand Final in the day's only other game - Thomas Deng's own-goal just after half-time proving costly.