Joe Hart insisted he ignored his critics after delivering a man-of-the-match performance as England qualified for the World Cup.
The West Ham goalkeeper had starred in a goalless draw at Slovenia last year and he was similarly influential in the return fixture as Harry Kane's goal secured a 1-0 win and a place at the finals in Russia.
After some shaky performances for club and country, Hart's form has come under the microscope but he claimed this display was not in response to any criticism, as he gives such matters little attention.
Asked about his critics, Hart told ITV: "You think I care about them? I'd have a big problem if I cared - apart from the guys in the dressing room. The team have always got my back and I have always got their back.
"We have qualified for a World Cup with one game to go. Regardless of personal achievements, I think it's important that we smile. England have qualified for a World Cup and that's a big deal."
How important was this man’s late save? pic.twitter.com/MKytPLJjiQ— England (@England) October 5, 2017
Hart conceded that it was difficult for the England supporters at Wembley as the team misfired, but it could not detract from his delight at qualification.
"The guys were brilliant. We wore them down," he added. "It was difficult for the crowd - we appreciate them coming - but the game was difficult.
"To have Harry doing that in the last minute, and for Kyle [Walker] to whip it in for him, is a big feeling. I'm really happy."
|Venezuela 0 Uruguay 0: Tabarez´s men held to dour draw
|Low ´satisfied´ as Germany secure World Cup spot
|Germany was a bonus game for us, admits O´Neill
|Strachan credits ´footballing gods´ for late Scotland victory
|You think I care? Hart dismisses criticism after World Cup qualification
|Bolivia 0 Brazil 0: Lampe heroics halt Selecao superstars
|Spalletti calls for calm ahead of ´insane´ Milan derby
|England must not freeze again in Russia, says Redknapp
|Southgate concedes England have a ´hell of a lot of work to do´
|Qualification ´all that matters´ for Kane and England
|Germany and England the latest teams to reach the World Cup
|England 1 Slovenia 0: Late Kane goal sends Three Lions to World Cup
|Scotland 1 Slovakia 0: Last-gasp Skrtel own goal puts hosts second
|Redknapp wants Kane to keep England armband
|Northern Ireland 1 Germany 3: World Cup holders secure spot at Russia 2018
|Ventura refuses to rule out resignation
|Relationship with Pique is ´very good´ says Ramos
|Zaha makes timely return to training
|Montella feeling the pressure ahead of Milan derby
|Mbappe: I won´t save the day for France
|O´Neill renews with Republic of Ireland until after Euro 2020
|Lewandowski breaks Poland´s all-time scoring record
|Ramsey expects more goals from Lacazette
|Barcelona ´demand´ respect for wishes of the Catalan people amid referendum tensions
|Syria 1 Australia 1: Late Al Soma penalty keeps World Cup dream alive
|Give Messi the ball or he gets p****d off! - Xavi opens up on former Barcelona team-mate
|Heynckes to overtake Wenger, Ranieri and co as Europe´s senior statesman
|They have asked me to take over – Heynckes confirms Bayern approach
|I´m not a priority - Meunier admits to PSG frustration
|Martial far better than I was at 21 - Henry
|Areola denies ´unfounded´ rumours over rejected PSG contract
|WATCH: Dukes of Hazard - Chelsea and Belgium star fancies himself as the next Conor McGregor
|It also happened to Dybala - Bernardeschi happy to bide his time at Juve
|Southgate backs Sterling to shine against Slovenia
|Spurs star Kane refuses to rule out move abroad
|Pekerman unsurprised by Ancelotti sacking as he urges James to remain calm
|Too risky to play Messi and Dybala together for Argentina – Sampaoli
|Hummels backs Klopp to succeed at Liverpool
|Palmeiras? Tevez will stay in China, says agent
|No Barca fans for trip to Atletico
|Premier League clubs unable to find resolution on TV rights
|Usmanov not entertaining prospect of selling Arsenal shares to Kroenke
|Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay announce joint bid for 2030 World Cup
|Ronaldo raises £600k for charity after auctioning 2013 Ballon d´Or
|France replace injured Kurzawa with uncapped Amavi
|Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku likely to miss Bosnia-Herzegovina v Belgium
|Low to give Boateng Germany return in Northern Ireland ´final´
|Bale has to make changes – Giggs concerned by Real Madrid star´s injuries
|Southgate adamant Alli has learnt his lesson after ´fair´ suspension
|Kane to captain England for crunch World Cup qualifier
|Reus: I´d give away all my money to be healthy
|Real Madrid boosted as Bale avoids calf tear
|Ramos relationship is phenomenal, insists Pique
|Pizzagate settled: Cesc Fabregas admits throwing pizza in Alex Ferguson´s face!
|Impassioned Pique out to win back support after rejecting Spain retirement
|You can always be replaced – Busquets still on his toes ahead of 100th Spain cap
|´Hot´ Harry Kane deserves world-class tag, says Joe Hart
|Mourinho has street named after him in Portugal
|FIFA rejects Leicester appeal over Adrien Silva signing
|Spartak charged over racist behaviour in UEFA Youth League clash with Liverpool
|Ryan Mason thanks ´gentleman´ Cech for head injury support
|Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence
|Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter
|Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman
|Difficult to solve Pique situation, says Busquets
|Atlanta United 2 Minnesota United 3: Molino scores 96th-minute winner in thriller
|Kroos happy with decision to leave Bayern for Madrid
|Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal
|Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time to challenge