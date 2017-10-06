Tabarez: Uruguay still well placed

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez was satisfied with where his team sat in World Cup qualifying despite a dull 0-0 draw against Venezuela.

Tabarez's side struggled to create chances and eventually had to settle for a point in San Cristobal on Thursday.

But the 70-year-old, whose team occupy second in the CONMEBOL standings, said he was happy with where Uruguay were placed ahead of hosting Bolivia on the final matchday on Tuesday.

"We are in a home game to get what we want, which is to go to Russia," Tabarez said.

#VENURU | Con la igualdad en San Cristóbal, @Uruguay llegó a 28 unidades en la tabla de posiciones.#VamosQueVamos pic.twitter.com/KXyoxOIGJX — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 5, 2017

Uruguay rarely threatened against Venezuela, who will finish bottom of the standings.

But Tabarez insisted his team wanted more than just a draw out of the clash.

"We came here to try to win," he said. "I've had four campaigns already, I never went to draw a match.

"A 0-0 leaves us with possibilities and that is important.

"Without playing well according to the potential we have, in the end we generated chances. We improved in midfield."