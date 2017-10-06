Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez was satisfied with where his team sat in World Cup qualifying despite a dull 0-0 draw against Venezuela.
Tabarez's side struggled to create chances and eventually had to settle for a point in San Cristobal on Thursday.
But the 70-year-old, whose team occupy second in the CONMEBOL standings, said he was happy with where Uruguay were placed ahead of hosting Bolivia on the final matchday on Tuesday.
"We are in a home game to get what we want, which is to go to Russia," Tabarez said.
#VENURU | Con la igualdad en San Cristóbal, @Uruguay llegó a 28 unidades en la tabla de posiciones.#VamosQueVamos pic.twitter.com/KXyoxOIGJX— Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 5, 2017
Uruguay rarely threatened against Venezuela, who will finish bottom of the standings.
But Tabarez insisted his team wanted more than just a draw out of the clash.
"We came here to try to win," he said. "I've had four campaigns already, I never went to draw a match.
"A 0-0 leaves us with possibilities and that is important.
"Without playing well according to the potential we have, in the end we generated chances. We improved in midfield."
|Chile 2 Ecuador 1: Sanchez boosts qualification chances
|Argentina 0 Peru 0: Messi unable to lift hosts as World Cup hopes fade
|I turned to the stands and clapped - Tite lauds Bolivia keeper Lampe
|Tabarez: Uruguay still well placed
|Venezuela 0 Uruguay 0: Tabarez´s men held to dour draw
|Low ´satisfied´ as Germany secure World Cup spot
|Germany was a bonus game for us, admits O´Neill
|Strachan credits ´footballing gods´ for late Scotland victory
|You think I care? Hart dismisses criticism after World Cup qualification
|Bolivia 0 Brazil 0: Lampe heroics halt Selecao superstars
|Spalletti calls for calm ahead of ´insane´ Milan derby
|England must not freeze again in Russia, says Redknapp
|Southgate concedes England have a ´hell of a lot of work to do´
|Qualification ´all that matters´ for Kane and England
|Germany and England the latest teams to reach the World Cup
|England 1 Slovenia 0: Late Kane goal sends Three Lions to World Cup
|Scotland 1 Slovakia 0: Last-gasp Skrtel own goal puts hosts second
|Redknapp wants Kane to keep England armband
|Northern Ireland 1 Germany 3: World Cup holders secure spot at Russia 2018
|Ventura refuses to rule out resignation
|Relationship with Pique is ´very good´ says Ramos
|Zaha makes timely return to training
|Montella feeling the pressure ahead of Milan derby
|Mbappe: I won´t save the day for France
|O´Neill renews with Republic of Ireland until after Euro 2020
|Lewandowski breaks Poland´s all-time scoring record
|Ramsey expects more goals from Lacazette
|Barcelona ´demand´ respect for wishes of the Catalan people amid referendum tensions
|Syria 1 Australia 1: Late Al Soma penalty keeps World Cup dream alive
|Give Messi the ball or he gets p****d off! - Xavi opens up on former Barcelona team-mate
|Heynckes to overtake Wenger, Ranieri and co as Europe´s senior statesman
|They have asked me to take over – Heynckes confirms Bayern approach
|I´m not a priority - Meunier admits to PSG frustration
|Martial far better than I was at 21 - Henry
|Areola denies ´unfounded´ rumours over rejected PSG contract
|WATCH: Dukes of Hazard - Chelsea and Belgium star fancies himself as the next Conor McGregor
|It also happened to Dybala - Bernardeschi happy to bide his time at Juve
|Southgate backs Sterling to shine against Slovenia
|Spurs star Kane refuses to rule out move abroad
|Pekerman unsurprised by Ancelotti sacking as he urges James to remain calm
|Too risky to play Messi and Dybala together for Argentina – Sampaoli
|Hummels backs Klopp to succeed at Liverpool
|Palmeiras? Tevez will stay in China, says agent
|No Barca fans for trip to Atletico
|Premier League clubs unable to find resolution on TV rights
|Usmanov not entertaining prospect of selling Arsenal shares to Kroenke
|Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay announce joint bid for 2030 World Cup
|Ronaldo raises £600k for charity after auctioning 2013 Ballon d´Or
|France replace injured Kurzawa with uncapped Amavi
|Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku likely to miss Bosnia-Herzegovina v Belgium
|Low to give Boateng Germany return in Northern Ireland ´final´
|Bale has to make changes – Giggs concerned by Real Madrid star´s injuries
|Southgate adamant Alli has learnt his lesson after ´fair´ suspension
|Kane to captain England for crunch World Cup qualifier
|Reus: I´d give away all my money to be healthy
|Real Madrid boosted as Bale avoids calf tear
|Ramos relationship is phenomenal, insists Pique
|Pizzagate settled: Cesc Fabregas admits throwing pizza in Alex Ferguson´s face!
|Impassioned Pique out to win back support after rejecting Spain retirement
|You can always be replaced – Busquets still on his toes ahead of 100th Spain cap
|´Hot´ Harry Kane deserves world-class tag, says Joe Hart
|Mourinho has street named after him in Portugal
|FIFA rejects Leicester appeal over Adrien Silva signing
|Spartak charged over racist behaviour in UEFA Youth League clash with Liverpool
|Ryan Mason thanks ´gentleman´ Cech for head injury support
|Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence
|Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter
|Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman
|Difficult to solve Pique situation, says Busquets
|Atlanta United 2 Minnesota United 3: Molino scores 96th-minute winner in thriller
|Kroos happy with decision to leave Bayern for Madrid
|Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal
|Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time to challenge