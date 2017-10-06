Gago ruptures ACL in Argentina draw

Veteran Argentina midfielder Fernando Gago suffered heartache on Thursday after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in World Cup qualifying.

Argentina's hopes of booking a ticket to Russia for next year's World Cup were dealt a blow following a goalless draw at home to Peru in Buenos Aires and their woes were compounded by a serious knee injury to Gago.

Former Real Madrid man Gago – now playing for boyhood club Boca Juniors in Argentina – ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and lateral internal ligament in his right knee at La Bombonera, Argentina confirmed post-match.

Gago, who was back in the national team for the first time since 2015, was a 60th-minute substitute but the 31-year-old only lasted six minutes as his international return was cruelly cut short in front of his club supporters.

Argentina's hopes of World Cup qualification remain in the balance after they dropped out of the play-off spot, down to sixth following Chile's victory heading into next week's final matchday – a trip to Ecuador.