Related

Article

Chile 2 Ecuador 1: Sanchez boosts qualification chances

6 October 2017 03:36

Alexis Sanchez helped Chile boost their chances of World Cup qualification with a dramatic 2-1 win over Ecuador in Santiago on Thursday.

Sanchez tapped in an 85th-minute winner to lift Juan Antonio Pizzi's men to a much-needed victory at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano.

Eduardo Vargas' opener appeared to be sending the hosts to a win before debutant Romario Ibarra's equaliser silenced the home crowd with six minutes remaining.

However, Chile responded immediately as Sanchez struck to give his side a deserved win.

Chile's win, combined with other results on matchday 17, saw Pizzi's side move into third in the standings with one game remaining.

However, Chile's final outing is a trip to CONMEBOL winners Brazil on Tuesday and they will be without Arturo Vidal after the midfielder picked up a yellow card.

Sanchez, Vidal, Vargas and Gary Medel all started for Chile, who entered the clash on a three-match losing run.

In his first match in charge, Jorge Celico made huge changes at Ecuador, who sacked Gustavo Quinteros after back-to-back losses last month.

Celico made six changes to the starting XI that lost at home to Peru, with Dario Aimar, Michael Arroyo, Renato Ibarra, Ayrton Preciado, Jefferson Intriago and Roberto Ordonez starting in place of Gabriel Achilier, Pedro Velasco, Christian Noboa, Juan Cazares, Felipe Caicedo and Enner Valencia.

In front of an energetic home crowd, Chile made a good start, with Sanchez heavily involved in the opening stages.

But the hosts struggled to get in behind, although Vidal threatened as his strike from just inside the area was blocked in the 13th minute.

Just nine minutes later, Chile deservedly went ahead.

Sanchez won possession in attack and Valdivia capitalised, the attacker cutting back a pass to Vargas, who took a touch before firing into the roof of the net from near the penalty spot.

Chile continued to dominate proceedings and almost doubled their lead four minutes before half-time after a wonderful team move.

Sanchez was at the centre of it, the Arsenal star completing his run with a pass to Valdivia, who found Eugenio Mena – but he fired just wide from the left side of the area.

The hosts should have gone 2-0 up in the 49th minute, but Valdivia headed a pinpoint Vidal cross over the bar from six yards.

Vidal was booked just before the hour-mark in a blow to Chile, who conceded an equaliser in the 84th minute.

Ibarra timed his run into the area to perfection to side-foot in a stunning equaliser.

However, Chile quickly restored their lead with what proved to be the match-winner.

Vidal dispossessed an Ecuador defender and teed up substitute Felipe Gutierrez, whose shot was saved by Maximo Banguera and into the path of Sanchez to tap in.

Sponsored links

Friday 6 October

06:10 Pizzi tells Chile the job isn´t done yet
05:39 Sampaoli: I´m confident Argentina will qualify for World Cup
04:27 Gago ruptures ACL in Argentina draw
03:36 Chile 2 Ecuador 1: Sanchez boosts qualification chances
03:34 Argentina 0 Peru 0: Messi unable to lift hosts as World Cup hopes fade
02:39 I turned to the stands and clapped - Tite lauds Bolivia keeper Lampe
02:37 Tabarez: Uruguay still well placed
00:59 Venezuela 0 Uruguay 0: Tabarez´s men held to dour draw
00:26 Low ´satisfied´ as Germany secure World Cup spot
00:23 Germany was a bonus game for us, admits O´Neill
00:19 Strachan credits ´footballing gods´ for late Scotland victory
00:13 You think I care? Hart dismisses criticism after World Cup qualification
00:08 Bolivia 0 Brazil 0: Lampe heroics halt Selecao superstars
00:02 Spalletti calls for calm ahead of ´insane´ Milan derby

Thursday 5 October

23:48 England must not freeze again in Russia, says Redknapp
23:48 Southgate concedes England have a ´hell of a lot of work to do´
23:40 Qualification ´all that matters´ for Kane and England
23:06 Germany and England the latest teams to reach the World Cup
22:46 England 1 Slovenia 0: Late Kane goal sends Three Lions to World Cup
22:45 Scotland 1 Slovakia 0: Last-gasp Skrtel own goal puts hosts second
22:41 Redknapp wants Kane to keep England armband
22:35 Northern Ireland 1 Germany 3: World Cup holders secure spot at Russia 2018
22:23 Ventura refuses to rule out resignation
21:14 Relationship with Pique is ´very good´ says Ramos
21:03 Zaha makes timely return to training
20:59 Montella feeling the pressure ahead of Milan derby
20:52 Mbappe: I won´t save the day for France
20:11 O´Neill renews with Republic of Ireland until after Euro 2020
19:08 Lewandowski breaks Poland´s all-time scoring record
18:52 Ramsey expects more goals from Lacazette
18:37 Barcelona ´demand´ respect for wishes of the Catalan people amid referendum tensions
16:31 Syria 1 Australia 1: Late Al Soma penalty keeps World Cup dream alive
15:44 Give Messi the ball or he gets p****d off! - Xavi opens up on former Barcelona team-mate
15:29 Heynckes to overtake Wenger, Ranieri and co as Europe´s senior statesman
14:38 They have asked me to take over – Heynckes confirms Bayern approach
13:36 I´m not a priority - Meunier admits to PSG frustration
12:05 Martial far better than I was at 21 - Henry
11:03 Areola denies ´unfounded´ rumours over rejected PSG contract
09:50 WATCH: Dukes of Hazard - Chelsea and Belgium star fancies himself as the next Conor McGregor
09:32 It also happened to Dybala - Bernardeschi happy to bide his time at Juve
08:43 Southgate backs Sterling to shine against Slovenia
07:46 Spurs star Kane refuses to rule out move abroad
04:53 Pekerman unsurprised by Ancelotti sacking as he urges James to remain calm
03:47 Too risky to play Messi and Dybala together for Argentina – Sampaoli
03:15 Hummels backs Klopp to succeed at Liverpool
02:26 Palmeiras? Tevez will stay in China, says agent
01:19 No Barca fans for trip to Atletico
01:14 Premier League clubs unable to find resolution on TV rights

Wednesday 4 October

23:01 Usmanov not entertaining prospect of selling Arsenal shares to Kroenke
22:15 Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay announce joint bid for 2030 World Cup
21:58 Ronaldo raises £600k for charity after auctioning 2013 Ballon d´Or
20:00 France replace injured Kurzawa with uncapped Amavi
19:23 Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku likely to miss Bosnia-Herzegovina v Belgium
19:01 Low to give Boateng Germany return in Northern Ireland ´final´
18:41 Bale has to make changes – Giggs concerned by Real Madrid star´s injuries
18:08 Southgate adamant Alli has learnt his lesson after ´fair´ suspension
16:52 Kane to captain England for crunch World Cup qualifier
15:53 Reus: I´d give away all my money to be healthy
15:35 Real Madrid boosted as Bale avoids calf tear
14:15 Ramos relationship is phenomenal, insists Pique
13:57 Pizzagate settled: Cesc Fabregas admits throwing pizza in Alex Ferguson´s face!
13:42 Impassioned Pique out to win back support after rejecting Spain retirement
13:30 You can always be replaced – Busquets still on his toes ahead of 100th Spain cap
12:42 ´Hot´ Harry Kane deserves world-class tag, says Joe Hart
12:22 Mourinho has street named after him in Portugal
11:43 FIFA rejects Leicester appeal over Adrien Silva signing
11:12 Spartak charged over racist behaviour in UEFA Youth League clash with Liverpool
11:04 Ryan Mason thanks ´gentleman´ Cech for head injury support
09:52 Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence
09:06 Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter
07:10 Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman
04:13 Difficult to solve Pique situation, says Busquets
03:28 Atlanta United 2 Minnesota United 3: Molino scores 96th-minute winner in thriller
02:42 Kroos happy with decision to leave Bayern for Madrid
01:53 Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal
01:51 Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time to challenge

Facebook