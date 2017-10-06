Bayern Munich defender Juan Bernat has returned to training after undergoing ankle surgery and has set his sights on making the World Cup with Spain.
The 24-year-old has not played since sustaining ankle damage in Bayern's International Champions Cup clash against AC Milan on July 22.
After returning to the training pitch on Friday, the former Valencia full-back outlined his determination to come back in peak condition for club and country.
"I'm training hard so that I return in good physical condition," he told the club's official website.
"It'll be difficult, but I'm on the home straight now. I want to recover and put some good performances in for the club and then being at the World Cup would obviously be a reward for that.
"I'm very happy. The most important thing is that the bone's healing well. I don't have any pain anymore."
Otro pasito más! Hoy vuelta al campo! Another step! Back on the pitch!#MiaSanMia #Bundesliga @FCBayern @FCBayernES pic.twitter.com/iDDzHnWaQG— Juan Bernat (@JuanBernat) October 6, 2017
|Bernat eyes World Cup spot after returning to Bayern training
|No problem between me and Barcelona during talks, insists Iniesta
|Pique named in Spain side for Albania clash
|Georgia 0 Wales 1: Lawrence magic keeps Coleman´s men on track
|´Over the moon´ Lascelles lands new six-year Newcastle deal
|1011 Bundesliga matches and counting - Heynckes´ Bayern return in Opta numbers
|Ex-Real Madrid defender Carvalho given seven-month prison sentence for tax fraud
|Emotional Modric welcomes third child ahead of imminent 100th Croatia cap
|Bayern is like a love affair for me, declares Heynckes
|Neymar slams ´inhuman´ conditions in Bolivia
|I could share a job with Montella! - Ancelotti jokes about next role
|Costa Rica-Honduras postponed due to Tropical Storm Nate
|Mourinho, Van Gaal, Dalglish – the managers who went back for more
|Heynckes returns as Bayern coach until end of season
|Melbourne City 2 Brisbane Roar 0: Kamau nets double as McCormack debuts
|Iniesta wants Messi renewal ´as soon as possible´
|Superstar Dybala could stay at Juve for life - Del Piero
|Iniesta ´renews for life´ at Barcelona
|Heynckes a very good solution for Bayern - Low
|Perhaps it poses them some disadvantages - Spalletti aims dig at VAR critics
|World Cup-bound England to host Germany and Brazil
|Guidolin aimed rifle at Palermo players, reveals Amauri
|Pizzi tells Chile the job isn´t done yet
|Sampaoli: I´m confident Argentina will qualify for World Cup
|Gago ruptures ACL in Argentina draw
|Chile 2 Ecuador 1: Sanchez boosts qualification chances
|Argentina 0 Peru 0: Messi unable to lift hosts as World Cup hopes fade
|I turned to the stands and clapped - Tite lauds Bolivia keeper Lampe
|Tabarez: Uruguay still well placed
|Venezuela 0 Uruguay 0: Tabarez´s men held to dour draw
|Low ´satisfied´ as Germany secure World Cup spot
|Germany was a bonus game for us, admits O´Neill
|Strachan credits ´footballing gods´ for late Scotland victory
|You think I care? Hart dismisses criticism after World Cup qualification
|Bolivia 0 Brazil 0: Lampe heroics halt Selecao superstars
|Spalletti calls for calm ahead of ´insane´ Milan derby
|England must not freeze again in Russia, says Redknapp
|Southgate concedes England have a ´hell of a lot of work to do´
|Qualification ´all that matters´ for Kane and England
|Germany and England the latest teams to reach the World Cup
|England 1 Slovenia 0: Late Kane goal sends Three Lions to World Cup
|Scotland 1 Slovakia 0: Last-gasp Skrtel own goal puts hosts second
|Redknapp wants Kane to keep England armband
|Northern Ireland 1 Germany 3: World Cup holders secure spot at Russia 2018
|Ventura refuses to rule out resignation
|Relationship with Pique is ´very good´ says Ramos
|Zaha makes timely return to training
|Montella feeling the pressure ahead of Milan derby
|Mbappe: I won´t save the day for France
|O´Neill renews with Republic of Ireland until after Euro 2020
|Lewandowski breaks Poland´s all-time scoring record
|Ramsey expects more goals from Lacazette
|Barcelona ´demand´ respect for wishes of the Catalan people amid referendum tensions
|Syria 1 Australia 1: Late Al Soma penalty keeps World Cup dream alive
|Give Messi the ball or he gets p****d off! - Xavi opens up on former Barcelona team-mate
|Heynckes to overtake Wenger, Ranieri and co as Europe´s senior statesman
|They have asked me to take over – Heynckes confirms Bayern approach
|I´m not a priority - Meunier admits to PSG frustration
|Martial far better than I was at 21 - Henry
|Areola denies ´unfounded´ rumours over rejected PSG contract
|WATCH: Dukes of Hazard - Chelsea and Belgium star fancies himself as the next Conor McGregor
|It also happened to Dybala - Bernardeschi happy to bide his time at Juve
|Southgate backs Sterling to shine against Slovenia
|Spurs star Kane refuses to rule out move abroad
|Pekerman unsurprised by Ancelotti sacking as he urges James to remain calm
|Too risky to play Messi and Dybala together for Argentina – Sampaoli
|Hummels backs Klopp to succeed at Liverpool
|Palmeiras? Tevez will stay in China, says agent
|No Barca fans for trip to Atletico
|Premier League clubs unable to find resolution on TV rights
|Usmanov not entertaining prospect of selling Arsenal shares to Kroenke
|Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay announce joint bid for 2030 World Cup
|Ronaldo raises £600k for charity after auctioning 2013 Ballon d´Or
|France replace injured Kurzawa with uncapped Amavi
|Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku likely to miss Bosnia-Herzegovina v Belgium
|Low to give Boateng Germany return in Northern Ireland ´final´
|Bale has to make changes – Giggs concerned by Real Madrid star´s injuries
|Southgate adamant Alli has learnt his lesson after ´fair´ suspension
|Kane to captain England for crunch World Cup qualifier
|Reus: I´d give away all my money to be healthy
|Real Madrid boosted as Bale avoids calf tear
|Ramos relationship is phenomenal, insists Pique
|Pizzagate settled: Cesc Fabregas admits throwing pizza in Alex Ferguson´s face!
|Impassioned Pique out to win back support after rejecting Spain retirement
|You can always be replaced – Busquets still on his toes ahead of 100th Spain cap
|´Hot´ Harry Kane deserves world-class tag, says Joe Hart
|Mourinho has street named after him in Portugal
|FIFA rejects Leicester appeal over Adrien Silva signing
|Spartak charged over racist behaviour in UEFA Youth League clash with Liverpool
|Ryan Mason thanks ´gentleman´ Cech for head injury support
|Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence
|Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter
|Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman
|Difficult to solve Pique situation, says Busquets
|Atlanta United 2 Minnesota United 3: Molino scores 96th-minute winner in thriller
|Kroos happy with decision to leave Bayern for Madrid
|Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal
|Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time to challenge