Bernat eyes World Cup spot after returning to Bayern training

Bayern Munich defender Juan Bernat has returned to training after undergoing ankle surgery and has set his sights on making the World Cup with Spain.





The 24-year-old has not played since sustaining ankle damage in Bayern's International Champions Cup clash against AC Milan on July 22.

After returning to the training pitch on Friday, the former Valencia full-back outlined his determination to come back in peak condition for club and country.

"I'm training hard so that I return in good physical condition," he told the club's official website.

"It'll be difficult, but I'm on the home straight now. I want to recover and put some good performances in for the club and then being at the World Cup would obviously be a reward for that.

"I'm very happy. The most important thing is that the bone's healing well. I don't have any pain anymore."