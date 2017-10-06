1011 Bundesliga matches and counting - Heynckes´ Bayern return in Opta numbers

Jupp Heynckes is back in football after agreeing to take over Bayern Munich for a fourth time until the end of the season on Friday.

The experienced German has been out of the game since leaving Bayern in 2013 following a hugely successful campaign which saw the club win the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal.

Heynckes succeeds Carlo Ancelotti after he was sacked in the wake of a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, with widespread reports claiming the Italian lost the support of several key players.

Here, we assess the 72-year-old's previous experiences in Opta numbers.

1011 – Heynckes boasts a huge amount of experience, having been involved in 1011 Bundesliga matches as a coach (642) and player (369).

1 – His return to Bayern is also an historic first for the Bundesliga, as no coach has ever taken charge of the same club four times in the German top flight.

221 – Across his three previous spells at the club, Heynckes has coached Bayern for 221 Bundesliga matches.

62.4 – Heynckes unsurprisingly has a strong win percentage across those 221 matches, triumphing in 138 of them. That equates to 62.4 per cent.

3 – Heynckes has a hat-trick of Bundesliga titles to his name from his previous Bayern spells.

2.41 – The 72-year-old's last stint with Bayern was an immense success all round and his side averaged 2.41 points per match, a record only beaten by Pep Guardiola (2.52 points).