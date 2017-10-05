Italy head coach Giampiero Ventura has refused to rule out resigning if his side lose to Macedonia at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Friday.
The Azzurri need just a point from their final two Group G games to claim second place, with Spain’s iron grip on top spot unlikely to be loosened.
Italy travel to Albania on Monday for their final group game, but Ventura remained tight-lipped about whether he would be in charge if his side were to suffer a shock defeat to the Macedonians.
At his pre-match press conference, he said: "Will I resign if we lose to Macedonia? We’re already playing for the playoffs. Maybe no-one knows, but that’s how it is."
#ItalyMacedonia— Italy (@azzurri) October 5, 2017
| #Ventura: "We're always obliged to win."
https://t.co/KCDHeDvxZS#VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/E1jBaWrTwJ
Ventura has demanded "desire and enthusiasm" from his side ahead of the double header to put them in the healthiest position possible for the play-offs, which take place in November.
"Team and formation? Beyond those things, I'm interested in desire and enthusiasm," he added.
"The players have always made themselves available and got involved. We've already picked up 18 points, but we have to do more and pick up at least two more to have a good position in the playoffs.
"This week was one of the best in terms of preparation. This is a very good group from a technical point of view, but also in terms of character."
|Qualification ´all that matters´ for Kane and England
|Germany and England the latest teams to reach the World Cup
|England 1 Slovenia 0: Late Kane goal sends Three Lions to World Cup
|Scotland 1 Slovakia 0: Last-gasp Skrtel own goal puts hosts second
|Redknapp wants Kane to keep England armband
|Northern Ireland 1 Germany 3: World Cup holders secure spot at Russia 2018
|Ventura refuses to rule out resignation
|Relationship with Pique is ´very good´ says Ramos
|Zaha makes timely return to training
|Montella feeling the pressure ahead of Milan derby
|Mbappe: I won´t save the day for France
|O´Neill renews with Republic of Ireland until after Euro 2020
|Lewandowski breaks Poland´s all-time scoring record
|Ramsey expects more goals from Lacazette
|Barcelona ´demand´ respect for wishes of the Catalan people amid referendum tensions
|Syria 1 Australia 1: Late Al Soma penalty keeps World Cup dream alive
|Give Messi the ball or he gets p****d off! - Xavi opens up on former Barcelona team-mate
|Heynckes to overtake Wenger, Ranieri and co as Europe´s senior statesman
|They have asked me to take over – Heynckes confirms Bayern approach
|I´m not a priority - Meunier admits to PSG frustration
|Martial far better than I was at 21 - Henry
|Areola denies ´unfounded´ rumours over rejected PSG contract
|WATCH: Dukes of Hazard - Chelsea and Belgium star fancies himself as the next Conor McGregor
|It also happened to Dybala - Bernardeschi happy to bide his time at Juve
|Southgate backs Sterling to shine against Slovenia
|Spurs star Kane refuses to rule out move abroad
|Pekerman unsurprised by Ancelotti sacking as he urges James to remain calm
|Too risky to play Messi and Dybala together for Argentina – Sampaoli
|Hummels backs Klopp to succeed at Liverpool
|Palmeiras? Tevez will stay in China, says agent
|No Barca fans for trip to Atletico
|Premier League clubs unable to find resolution on TV rights
|Usmanov not entertaining prospect of selling Arsenal shares to Kroenke
|Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay announce joint bid for 2030 World Cup
|Ronaldo raises £600k for charity after auctioning 2013 Ballon d´Or
|France replace injured Kurzawa with uncapped Amavi
|Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku likely to miss Bosnia-Herzegovina v Belgium
|Low to give Boateng Germany return in Northern Ireland ´final´
|Bale has to make changes – Giggs concerned by Real Madrid star´s injuries
|Southgate adamant Alli has learnt his lesson after ´fair´ suspension
|Kane to captain England for crunch World Cup qualifier
|Reus: I´d give away all my money to be healthy
|Real Madrid boosted as Bale avoids calf tear
|Ramos relationship is phenomenal, insists Pique
|Pizzagate settled: Cesc Fabregas admits throwing pizza in Alex Ferguson´s face!
|Impassioned Pique out to win back support after rejecting Spain retirement
|You can always be replaced – Busquets still on his toes ahead of 100th Spain cap
|´Hot´ Harry Kane deserves world-class tag, says Joe Hart
|Mourinho has street named after him in Portugal
|FIFA rejects Leicester appeal over Adrien Silva signing
|Spartak charged over racist behaviour in UEFA Youth League clash with Liverpool
|Ryan Mason thanks ´gentleman´ Cech for head injury support
|Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence
|Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter
|Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman
|Difficult to solve Pique situation, says Busquets
|Atlanta United 2 Minnesota United 3: Molino scores 96th-minute winner in thriller
|Kroos happy with decision to leave Bayern for Madrid
|Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal
|Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time to challenge