They have asked me to take over – Heynckes confirms Bayern approach

Jupp Heynckes has confirmed that Bayern Munich have approached him about returning to the club to succeed sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti, but the 72-year-old insists no decision has been made.
Bayern dismissed Ancelotti at the end of September following a 3-0 Champions League defeat to a rampant Paris Saint-Germain side.
That loss proved critical in sealing Ancelotti's fate, but reports have suggested that the Italian had already lost the support of several key players in the changing room.
It did not take long for reports to begin circulating about an approach for Heynckes, who led Bayern to an historic treble before stepping down in 2013, with speculation intensifying on Thursday.
Heynckes has now revealed that there is truth in those claims as he confirmed an offer from Bayern, but he is eager to think things through thoroughly before making a final decision.
"Nothing is clear or cut and dried," Heynckes told Rheinische Post.
"I have to analyse it for now. Four years have passed since I ended my work at Bayern and the football world has continued to change.
"They have asked me to take over as a coach until summer 2018. We spoke about many things."
It has been widely reported that Bayern have already identified Hoffenheim's 30-year-old coach Julian Nagelsmann as the ideal man to take them forward after the current campaign.
