Southgate backs Sterling to shine against Slovenia

Raheem Sterling has received the backing of Gareth Southgate, who hopes the Manchester City man can harness his club form and propel England to the World Cup finals.
The Three Lions head into Thursday's clash with Slovenia knowing three points will assure them a place at Russia 2018.
Sterling endured a difficult time of it during the last international break, when he was substituted at half-time following a limp display against Malta which earned fierce criticism, before coming on for the final seven minutes against Slovakia.
But Southgate, who revealed former England winger John Barnes has previously spoken to the squad about reacting to adversity, believes Sterling – scorer of three goals in his last three club appearances – has the mentality to do exactly that, with the 22-year-old set to start in the number 10 role behind the in-form Harry Kane at Wembley.
All set for Slovenia pic.twitter.com/RVwJm45GxK— England (@England) October 4, 2017
"John came and spoke to us a few months ago," Southgate said. "We have some very exciting talent who want to go and express themselves, and we want to give them the framework to do that.
"Raheem comes into that bracket. He is a tough lad. That's one of the attributes I really like about him. He bounces back from disappointments and he goes again.
"I can see he is ready for tomorrow and looking forward to it. He is in a good moment with his club, he is working with a good coach there and we have huge belief in him as well.
"We want the crowd to be excited with what they're watching, and he's a player who can do that. He can beat people, his goalscoring record is improving, which is important for him, and he works hard for the team, chasing back and tackling.
"He's not just an old-fashioned winger. He's a [19]94 birthday, so he's not old at all, but he's at a moment where, like a lot of these guys, the next few years are very important to establish themselves as top players. He recognises that."
|WATCH: Dukes of Hazard - Chelsea and Belgium star fancies himself as the next Conor McGregor
|It also happened to Dybala - Bernardeschi happy to bide his time at Juve
|Southgate backs Sterling to shine against Slovenia
|Spurs star Kane refuses to rule out move abroad
|Pekerman unsurprised by Ancelotti sacking as he urges James to remain calm
|Too risky to play Messi and Dybala together for Argentina – Sampaoli
|Hummels backs Klopp to succeed at Liverpool
|Palmeiras? Tevez will stay in China, says agent
|No Barca fans for trip to Atletico
|Premier League clubs unable to find resolution on TV rights
|Usmanov not entertaining prospect of selling Arsenal shares to Kroenke
|Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay announce joint bid for 2030 World Cup
|Ronaldo raises £600k for charity after auctioning 2013 Ballon d´Or
|France replace injured Kurzawa with uncapped Amavi
|Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku likely to miss Bosnia-Herzegovina v Belgium
|Low to give Boateng Germany return in Northern Ireland ´final´
|Bale has to make changes – Giggs concerned by Real Madrid star´s injuries
|Southgate adamant Alli has learnt his lesson after ´fair´ suspension
|Kane to captain England for crunch World Cup qualifier
|Reus: I´d give away all my money to be healthy
|Real Madrid boosted as Bale avoids calf tear
|Ramos relationship is phenomenal, insists Pique
|Pizzagate settled: Cesc Fabregas admits throwing pizza in Alex Ferguson´s face!
|Impassioned Pique out to win back support after rejecting Spain retirement
|You can always be replaced – Busquets still on his toes ahead of 100th Spain cap
|´Hot´ Harry Kane deserves world-class tag, says Joe Hart
|Mourinho has street named after him in Portugal
|FIFA rejects Leicester appeal over Adrien Silva signing
|Spartak charged over racist behaviour in UEFA Youth League clash with Liverpool
|Ryan Mason thanks ´gentleman´ Cech for head injury support
|Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence
|Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter
|Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman
|Difficult to solve Pique situation, says Busquets
|Atlanta United 2 Minnesota United 3: Molino scores 96th-minute winner in thriller
|Kroos happy with decision to leave Bayern for Madrid
|Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal
|Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time to challenge
|Guardiola approves of imminent Bayern appointment
|Lazio´s Curva Nord closed for two matches after racist chanting
|Giggs believes Fellaini has repaid Mourinho with recent goals
|Klopp is ready for Bayern job, says Metzelder
|´Sensational´ Vertonghen closing on Belgium caps record
|Rabiot hails impact of Neymar, Mbappe and Alves at PSG
|Giggs: Great to watch Rashford battle Martial
|Morata hints at early injury return for Chelsea
|Murray: I fancy myself as a football manager
|Bundesliga must ´take a look in the mirror´, says Sammer
|Players fearing injury should play chess, says Keane
|Former Manchester United winger Januzaj determined to make critics ´look ridiculous´
|Thiago, Koke frustrated by Pique talk
|Tare optimistic on De Vrij´s Lazio renewal
|Robben denies ´nonsense´ criticism of Ancelotti
|Kane form could suffer with England captaincy, says Hodgson
|Van Dijk has ´no regrets´ over transfer request and could look for January move
|Cristiano Ronaldo: I snuck out of Sporting´s academy for workouts at 11
|WATCH: Ronaldo and son show off free-kick skills
|´Ribery thinks he is like Ronaldo and Messi!´
|Ronaldo ´feels empty´ without trophy success
|Bale ruled out of Wales´ final World Cup qualifiers
|Gerrard ´a big, big believer´ in under-pressure Klopp
|It´s all fine now – Cavani insists Neymar row is settled
|Lazio play the best football in Italy, says Tare
|England set-up much stronger under Southgate – Rashford
|Tianjin Quanjian deny interest in Ancelotti
|Pique´s behaviour ´exceptional´, says Lopetegui
|Foxe named Wanderers caretaker coach
|He has given me a lot – Varane lauds Zidane
|Ancelotti to return to coaching next season
|Pique is committed to Spain, says Viera
|Barcelona may consider LaLiga exit – Bartomeu
|Lukaku struggling with ankle injury
|I´m going to ask Griezmann to sign for Arsenal! - Lacazette