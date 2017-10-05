Ramsey expects more goals from Lacazette

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey expects to see more goals from Alexandre Lacazette this season following a promising start.

The France international, 26, has scored four goals in seven Premier League appearances since joining the north London club from Lyon on a five-year contract for a club-record fee of £46.5million.

"We've seen some fantastic finishes so far from him and I'm sure there will be many, many more," Ramsey told Arsenal.com.

"He's very technically good, he's very clean with his touches and his link-up play and he's a great finisher.

"It’s exciting times for him personally and for us to have him here."

There is a small language barrier between Lacazette and his team-mates as he undertakes English lessons to cope with communication difficulties.

However, Ramsey says Lacazette has no problem finding his way around the pitch.

"I think his understanding is pretty good so far," Ramsey said.

"He likes to come a bit deeper sometimes and try to link up the play and feed players in.

"He makes those darting runs in behind as well, so he’s very good to play with and hopefully we can link up well throughout the season."