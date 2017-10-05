Palmeiras? Tevez will stay in China, says agent

Carlos Tevez will remain in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Shenhua after his agent dismissed reports of a move to Brazilian outfit Palmeiras.
Tevez – reportedly earning a weekly salary of £615,000 – has been heavily criticised for his performances and fitness since joining Shenhua from Boca Juniors in December, leading to speculation of a possible departure.
The 33-year-old former Manchester United and Juventus forward has only scored three goals in 13 matches for Shenhua, who parted with head coach Gus Poyet last month.
But Tevez will not be returning to South America via Palmeiras, according to Adrian Ruocco.
"There is nothing [with Palmeiras]. It's all false," Ruocco told GloboEsporte.com.
"No one from Palmeiras spoke to me. Tevez will stay in China."
Booed by his own supporters, Tevez has not played since Shenhua's embarrassing 6-1 loss to city rivals Shanghai SIPG on September 16.
Shenhua have since gone three matches unbeaten, winning twice, including a 1-0 victory at Shanghai Shenxin in the FA Cup on Friday.
