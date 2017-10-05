No Barca fans for trip to Atletico

There will be a lack of travelling Barcelona supporters for their showdown with Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano due to logistical reasons.
Barca will make the trip to Madrid following the international break on October 14 without fans, the LaLiga leaders announced on Wednesday.
Applications for the match have been cancelled as Atletico cannot supply the tickets previously offered at the newly-built stadium, though 62 members who already made a purchase are guaranteed to attend.
It comes after Barca defeated Las Palmas 3-0 behind closed doors at Camp Nou last week amid political tensions over the Catalan independence referendum.
@FCBarcelona back in training amid international break pic.twitter.com/X1jXThq6vp— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 4, 2017
The iconic stadium was empty after the Barca board decided to play the fixture without fans after their request to have the match postponed was rejected by LaLiga.
Barca's appeal for postponement came amid violent scenes during Catalonia's independence referendum on Sunday, which was declared illegal by Spain's constitutional court.
