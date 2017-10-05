AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella is feeling the pressure ahead of this month's derby clash with city rivals Inter.
Milan have lost their last two league games and lie seventh in Serie A, seven points adrift of third-placed Inter, who they meet on October 15.
Montella says the losses to Sampdoria and Roma "burn", but the 43-year-old former Italy striker still believes his side can finish in the top four.
"The expectations at Milan were and are very high," Montella said.
"We know that internally and we know the media makes it that way too.
"Our path has to lead to growth and to finishing in the top four positions. We're not far away, the important thing is not to be conditioned."
Montella also dismissed claims that his job is under threat if his team do not start achieving positive results.
"I don’t mind the speculation, I've been doing this job for a few years and I know the risks that come with coaching a team like Milan," added Montella, who won the Serie A title as a player with Roma in 2000-2001.
"There’s more risk and more gossip, but I'm positive and optimistic there's work to be done."
|Relationship with Pique is ´very good´ says Ramos
|Zaha makes timely return to training
|Montella feeling the pressure ahead of Milan derby
|Mbappe: I won´t save the day for France
|O´Neill renews with Republic of Ireland until after Euro 2020
|Lewandowski breaks Poland´s all-time scoring record
|Ramsey expects more goals from Lacazette
|Barcelona ´demand´ respect for wishes of the Catalan people amid referendum tensions
|Syria 1 Australia 1: Late Al Soma penalty keeps World Cup dream alive
|Give Messi the ball or he gets p****d off! - Xavi opens up on former Barcelona team-mate
|Heynckes to overtake Wenger, Ranieri and co as Europe´s senior statesman
|They have asked me to take over – Heynckes confirms Bayern approach
|I´m not a priority - Meunier admits to PSG frustration
|Martial far better than I was at 21 - Henry
|Areola denies ´unfounded´ rumours over rejected PSG contract
|WATCH: Dukes of Hazard - Chelsea and Belgium star fancies himself as the next Conor McGregor
|It also happened to Dybala - Bernardeschi happy to bide his time at Juve
|Southgate backs Sterling to shine against Slovenia
|Spurs star Kane refuses to rule out move abroad
|Pekerman unsurprised by Ancelotti sacking as he urges James to remain calm
|Too risky to play Messi and Dybala together for Argentina – Sampaoli
|Hummels backs Klopp to succeed at Liverpool
|Palmeiras? Tevez will stay in China, says agent
|No Barca fans for trip to Atletico
|Premier League clubs unable to find resolution on TV rights
|Usmanov not entertaining prospect of selling Arsenal shares to Kroenke
|Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay announce joint bid for 2030 World Cup
|Ronaldo raises £600k for charity after auctioning 2013 Ballon d´Or
|France replace injured Kurzawa with uncapped Amavi
|Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku likely to miss Bosnia-Herzegovina v Belgium
|Low to give Boateng Germany return in Northern Ireland ´final´
|Bale has to make changes – Giggs concerned by Real Madrid star´s injuries
|Southgate adamant Alli has learnt his lesson after ´fair´ suspension
|Kane to captain England for crunch World Cup qualifier
|Reus: I´d give away all my money to be healthy
|Real Madrid boosted as Bale avoids calf tear
|Ramos relationship is phenomenal, insists Pique
|Pizzagate settled: Cesc Fabregas admits throwing pizza in Alex Ferguson´s face!
|Impassioned Pique out to win back support after rejecting Spain retirement
|You can always be replaced – Busquets still on his toes ahead of 100th Spain cap
|´Hot´ Harry Kane deserves world-class tag, says Joe Hart
|Mourinho has street named after him in Portugal
|FIFA rejects Leicester appeal over Adrien Silva signing
|Spartak charged over racist behaviour in UEFA Youth League clash with Liverpool
|Ryan Mason thanks ´gentleman´ Cech for head injury support
|Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence
|Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter
|Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman
|Difficult to solve Pique situation, says Busquets
|Atlanta United 2 Minnesota United 3: Molino scores 96th-minute winner in thriller
|Kroos happy with decision to leave Bayern for Madrid
|Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal
|Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time to challenge
|Guardiola approves of imminent Bayern appointment
|Lazio´s Curva Nord closed for two matches after racist chanting
|Giggs believes Fellaini has repaid Mourinho with recent goals
|Klopp is ready for Bayern job, says Metzelder
|´Sensational´ Vertonghen closing on Belgium caps record
|Rabiot hails impact of Neymar, Mbappe and Alves at PSG
|Giggs: Great to watch Rashford battle Martial
|Morata hints at early injury return for Chelsea
|Murray: I fancy myself as a football manager
|Bundesliga must ´take a look in the mirror´, says Sammer
|Players fearing injury should play chess, says Keane
|Former Manchester United winger Januzaj determined to make critics ´look ridiculous´
|Thiago, Koke frustrated by Pique talk
|Tare optimistic on De Vrij´s Lazio renewal
|Robben denies ´nonsense´ criticism of Ancelotti
|Kane form could suffer with England captaincy, says Hodgson
|Van Dijk has ´no regrets´ over transfer request and could look for January move
|Cristiano Ronaldo: I snuck out of Sporting´s academy for workouts at 11
|WATCH: Ronaldo and son show off free-kick skills
|´Ribery thinks he is like Ronaldo and Messi!´
|Ronaldo ´feels empty´ without trophy success
|Bale ruled out of Wales´ final World Cup qualifiers
|Gerrard ´a big, big believer´ in under-pressure Klopp
|It´s all fine now – Cavani insists Neymar row is settled
|Lazio play the best football in Italy, says Tare
|England set-up much stronger under Southgate – Rashford
|Tianjin Quanjian deny interest in Ancelotti
|Pique´s behaviour ´exceptional´, says Lopetegui
|Foxe named Wanderers caretaker coach
|He has given me a lot – Varane lauds Zidane
|Ancelotti to return to coaching next season
|Pique is committed to Spain, says Viera
|Barcelona may consider LaLiga exit – Bartomeu
|Lukaku struggling with ankle injury
|I´m going to ask Griezmann to sign for Arsenal! - Lacazette