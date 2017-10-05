Article

Lewandowski breaks Poland´s all-time scoring record

5 October 2017 19:08

Robert Lewandowski etched his name into Poland's record books by becoming his country's all-time leading goalscorer in a World Cup qualifier against Armenia.

The Bayern Munich striker headed into the Group E contest one goal shy of Wlodzimierz Lubanski's tally of 48.

After Kamil Grosicki had fired Poland ahead in Yerevan, Lewandowski matched the haul of his now 70-year-old compatriot with a sublime 18th-minute free-kick.

Lewandowski, who scored his first international goal on debut against San Marino in 2008, then claimed the landmark for his own after lashing home from an in-direct free-kick inside the area 10 minutes later.

He completed his hat-trick in the second half to reach a half-century of international goals as Poland completed a 6-1 rout, and they will qualify for Russia 2018 with a win if Montenegro versus Denmark ends in a draw, while three points will guarantee a play-off berth at a minimum.

Sponsored links

Thursday 5 October

21:14 Relationship with Pique is ´very good´ says Ramos
21:03 Zaha makes timely return to training
20:59 Montella feeling the pressure ahead of Milan derby
20:52 Mbappe: I won´t save the day for France
20:11 O´Neill renews with Republic of Ireland until after Euro 2020
19:08 Lewandowski breaks Poland´s all-time scoring record
18:52 Ramsey expects more goals from Lacazette
18:37 Barcelona ´demand´ respect for wishes of the Catalan people amid referendum tensions
16:31 Syria 1 Australia 1: Late Al Soma penalty keeps World Cup dream alive
15:44 Give Messi the ball or he gets p****d off! - Xavi opens up on former Barcelona team-mate
15:29 Heynckes to overtake Wenger, Ranieri and co as Europe´s senior statesman
14:38 They have asked me to take over – Heynckes confirms Bayern approach
13:36 I´m not a priority - Meunier admits to PSG frustration
12:05 Martial far better than I was at 21 - Henry
11:03 Areola denies ´unfounded´ rumours over rejected PSG contract
09:50 WATCH: Dukes of Hazard - Chelsea and Belgium star fancies himself as the next Conor McGregor
09:32 It also happened to Dybala - Bernardeschi happy to bide his time at Juve
08:43 Southgate backs Sterling to shine against Slovenia
07:46 Spurs star Kane refuses to rule out move abroad
04:53 Pekerman unsurprised by Ancelotti sacking as he urges James to remain calm
03:47 Too risky to play Messi and Dybala together for Argentina – Sampaoli
03:15 Hummels backs Klopp to succeed at Liverpool
02:26 Palmeiras? Tevez will stay in China, says agent
01:19 No Barca fans for trip to Atletico
01:14 Premier League clubs unable to find resolution on TV rights

Wednesday 4 October

23:01 Usmanov not entertaining prospect of selling Arsenal shares to Kroenke
22:15 Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay announce joint bid for 2030 World Cup
21:58 Ronaldo raises £600k for charity after auctioning 2013 Ballon d´Or
20:00 France replace injured Kurzawa with uncapped Amavi
19:23 Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku likely to miss Bosnia-Herzegovina v Belgium
19:01 Low to give Boateng Germany return in Northern Ireland ´final´
18:41 Bale has to make changes – Giggs concerned by Real Madrid star´s injuries
18:08 Southgate adamant Alli has learnt his lesson after ´fair´ suspension
16:52 Kane to captain England for crunch World Cup qualifier
15:53 Reus: I´d give away all my money to be healthy
15:35 Real Madrid boosted as Bale avoids calf tear
14:15 Ramos relationship is phenomenal, insists Pique
13:57 Pizzagate settled: Cesc Fabregas admits throwing pizza in Alex Ferguson´s face!
13:42 Impassioned Pique out to win back support after rejecting Spain retirement
13:30 You can always be replaced – Busquets still on his toes ahead of 100th Spain cap
12:42 ´Hot´ Harry Kane deserves world-class tag, says Joe Hart
12:22 Mourinho has street named after him in Portugal
11:43 FIFA rejects Leicester appeal over Adrien Silva signing
11:12 Spartak charged over racist behaviour in UEFA Youth League clash with Liverpool
11:04 Ryan Mason thanks ´gentleman´ Cech for head injury support
09:52 Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence
09:06 Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter
07:10 Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman
04:13 Difficult to solve Pique situation, says Busquets
03:28 Atlanta United 2 Minnesota United 3: Molino scores 96th-minute winner in thriller
02:42 Kroos happy with decision to leave Bayern for Madrid
01:53 Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal
01:51 Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time to challenge

Tuesday 3 October

23:23 Guardiola approves of imminent Bayern appointment
22:57 Lazio´s Curva Nord closed for two matches after racist chanting
21:33 Giggs believes Fellaini has repaid Mourinho with recent goals
20:42 Klopp is ready for Bayern job, says Metzelder
20:20 ´Sensational´ Vertonghen closing on Belgium caps record
19:24 Rabiot hails impact of Neymar, Mbappe and Alves at PSG
19:13 Giggs: Great to watch Rashford battle Martial
18:48 Morata hints at early injury return for Chelsea
18:17 Murray: I fancy myself as a football manager
18:01 Bundesliga must ´take a look in the mirror´, says Sammer
17:27 Players fearing injury should play chess, says Keane
17:16 Former Manchester United winger Januzaj determined to make critics ´look ridiculous´
16:45 Thiago, Koke frustrated by Pique talk
16:24 Tare optimistic on De Vrij´s Lazio renewal
16:10 Robben denies ´nonsense´ criticism of Ancelotti
16:00 Kane form could suffer with England captaincy, says Hodgson
15:41 Van Dijk has ´no regrets´ over transfer request and could look for January move
15:04 Cristiano Ronaldo: I snuck out of Sporting´s academy for workouts at 11
13:39 WATCH: Ronaldo and son show off free-kick skills
13:11 ´Ribery thinks he is like Ronaldo and Messi!´
13:03 Ronaldo ´feels empty´ without trophy success
12:06 Bale ruled out of Wales´ final World Cup qualifiers
12:03 Gerrard ´a big, big believer´ in under-pressure Klopp
11:01 It´s all fine now – Cavani insists Neymar row is settled
10:32 Lazio play the best football in Italy, says Tare
09:26 England set-up much stronger under Southgate – Rashford
08:56 Tianjin Quanjian deny interest in Ancelotti
07:05 Pique´s behaviour ´exceptional´, says Lopetegui
05:03 Foxe named Wanderers caretaker coach
04:49 He has given me a lot – Varane lauds Zidane
04:04 Ancelotti to return to coaching next season
03:35 Pique is committed to Spain, says Viera
02:53 Barcelona may consider LaLiga exit – Bartomeu
01:45 Lukaku struggling with ankle injury
00:25 I´m going to ask Griezmann to sign for Arsenal! - Lacazette

Facebook