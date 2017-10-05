Lewandowski breaks Poland´s all-time scoring record

Robert Lewandowski etched his name into Poland's record books by becoming his country's all-time leading goalscorer in a World Cup qualifier against Armenia.
The Bayern Munich striker headed into the Group E contest one goal shy of Wlodzimierz Lubanski's tally of 48.
After Kamil Grosicki had fired Poland ahead in Yerevan, Lewandowski matched the haul of his now 70-year-old compatriot with a sublime 18th-minute free-kick.
Lewandowski, who scored his first international goal on debut against San Marino in 2008, then claimed the landmark for his own after lashing home from an in-direct free-kick inside the area 10 minutes later.
Number !— UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) October 5, 2017
Robert Lewandowski is now Poland's leading goalscorer with - one more than Włodzimierz Lubański. pic.twitter.com/R9drLbTF4N
He completed his hat-trick in the second half to reach a half-century of international goals as Poland completed a 6-1 rout, and they will qualify for Russia 2018 with a win if Montenegro versus Denmark ends in a draw, while three points will guarantee a play-off berth at a minimum.
