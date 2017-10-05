England must not freeze again in Russia, says Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp has urged England to finally perform on the big stage after securing qualification for the World Cup in Russia.

The Three Lions have endured regular disappointment at major tournaments in recent years, bowing out of the previous World Cup in Brazil in the group stage and losing to unheralded Iceland in Euro 2016's round of 16.

Gareth Southgate has succeeded in steering the team to next year's finals, but it remains to be seen if England's fortunes will change in Russia.

And Redknapp is not alone in reserving judgement on the team's efforts until watching them try to cope with the pressure of delivering on the biggest stage of all.

Qualification secured. The #ThreeLions' road to Russia starts here pic.twitter.com/Ws0dkayrt6 — England (@England) October 5, 2017

"They've done OK. We haven't learned anything new," he told Omnisport.

"We qualified last time, we get to major tournaments and then we completely freeze. That can't happen again. That's something Gareth's got to try and unlock.

"We've got the players, we've got the capabilities. But for some unknown reason at major tournaments we never really play to our full capability.

"Fingers crossed we can do it this time or at least show what we're capable of."