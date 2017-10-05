Related

Areola denies ´unfounded´ rumours over rejected PSG contract

5 October 2017 11:03

Rumours that Alphonse Areola has rejected Paris Saint-Germain's proposal of a new contract have been steadfastly denied by the goalkeeper.

France Football reported that PSG offered Areola extended terms beyond the 2019 expiry of his existing deal and the 24-year-old turned down the offer.

That speculation led to Areola being linked with the likes of Juventus and Newcastle United, but the keeper - currently on international duty for France's World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus - has been quick to insist the stories are not true.

Areola has ousted Kevin Trapp in becoming PSG's number one this season, starting each of the club's 11 matches across all competitions.

"I am currently concerned with two very important matches with the French team," Areola posted on Twitter.

"The rumours about my future are totally unfounded even though I understand that the media have to tell or write some stories and that Paris Saint-Germain arouses a lot of attention.

"I want to say that I am attached to the club that has the ambition to win everything, to the city of Paris, and that I am very focused on my season.

"Everything said about me is wrong! We'll talk about my future in time and internally with the club."

