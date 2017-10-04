Related

Article

Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter

4 October 2017 09:06

John Stones believes England have the players to replicate Manchester City's brand of football but insists results are more important than style.

Pep Guardiola's side produced another strong display in their 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday to move back to the top of the Premier League, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference.

City have scored 22 times and conceded just twice in their opening seven league matches, which have yielded six wins and one draw, and have won plenty of praise for their performances this term under the former Barcelona boss.

Stones says that style of play is suited to international football but is not prepared to compromise results in order to play the same way with England.

"We've got the players to do it," said the centre-back. "It's difficult to bring how you play in the Premier League into international football –  it's so different –  but we're always striving to become better and there's a lot of likeness between how City play and international football. Or to how Tottenham play. But to gel all those things is very difficult.

"As long as England win and keep clean sheets and keep bettering ourselves every year and making the nation proud, that's all that matters."

Stones believes he is developing well under the tutelage of Guardiola, having produced what he thinks is one of his best performances in the win at Chelsea.

"I think I've always been moving in the right direction," he said. "Everyone has their ups and downs.

"We've started this season well as a team at club level. It was an important match against Chelsea to keep the run going and keep another clean sheet. Defensively, on a personal note, it was maybe one of the best games I've played in.

"Pep has been really good. Always positive and wanting me to do better and that's what I try to repay him on the pitch. I feel like I'm developing as a player and a person under him."

England face Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday knowing a win will guarantee their place at the World Cup finals next year.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 4 October

09:52 Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence
09:06 Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter
07:10 Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman
04:13 Difficult to solve Pique situation, says Busquets
03:28 Atlanta United 2 Minnesota United 3: Molino scores 96th-minute winner in thriller
02:42 Kroos happy with decision to leave Bayern for Madrid
01:53 Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal
01:51 Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time to challenge

Tuesday 3 October

23:23 Guardiola approves of imminent Bayern appointment
22:57 Lazio´s Curva Nord closed for two matches after racist chanting
21:33 Giggs believes Fellaini has repaid Mourinho with recent goals
20:42 Klopp is ready for Bayern job, says Metzelder
20:20 ´Sensational´ Vertonghen closing on Belgium caps record
19:24 Rabiot hails impact of Neymar, Mbappe and Alves at PSG
19:13 Giggs: Great to watch Rashford battle Martial
18:48 Morata hints at early injury return for Chelsea
18:17 Murray: I fancy myself as a football manager
18:01 Bundesliga must ´take a look in the mirror´, says Sammer
17:27 Players fearing injury should play chess, says Keane
17:16 Former Manchester United winger Januzaj determined to make critics ´look ridiculous´
16:45 Thiago, Koke frustrated by Pique talk
16:24 Tare optimistic on De Vrij´s Lazio renewal
16:10 Robben denies ´nonsense´ criticism of Ancelotti
16:00 Kane form could suffer with England captaincy, says Hodgson
15:41 Van Dijk has ´no regrets´ over transfer request and could look for January move
15:04 Cristiano Ronaldo: I snuck out of Sporting´s academy for workouts at 11
13:39 WATCH: Ronaldo and son show off free-kick skills
13:11 ´Ribery thinks he is like Ronaldo and Messi!´
13:03 Ronaldo ´feels empty´ without trophy success
12:06 Bale ruled out of Wales´ final World Cup qualifiers
12:03 Gerrard ´a big, big believer´ in under-pressure Klopp
11:01 It´s all fine now – Cavani insists Neymar row is settled
10:32 Lazio play the best football in Italy, says Tare
09:26 England set-up much stronger under Southgate – Rashford
08:56 Tianjin Quanjian deny interest in Ancelotti
07:05 Pique´s behaviour ´exceptional´, says Lopetegui
05:03 Foxe named Wanderers caretaker coach
04:49 He has given me a lot – Varane lauds Zidane
04:04 Ancelotti to return to coaching next season
03:35 Pique is committed to Spain, says Viera
02:53 Barcelona may consider LaLiga exit – Bartomeu
01:45 Lukaku struggling with ankle injury
00:25 I´m going to ask Griezmann to sign for Arsenal! - Lacazette

Monday 2 October

23:55 Injury-hit Italy draft in duo as Belotti is ruled out for a month
22:31 Winks receives a promotion as England lose injured duo
20:49 Pique whistled at Spain open training session
19:47 Bertrand refuses to lose focus as England close in on qualification
18:59 Wenger would want Celtic and Rangers in Premier League before Barcelona
18:14 Werner ruled out for Germany
17:28 Manchester United game can turn things around for Liverpool, insists Mignolet
16:47 It was never going to be a fair fight with Guardiola, admits Hart
16:18 I´m no king slayer – Hummels hits out after Ancelotti sacking
15:44 Bayern confirm torn knee ligament for Ribery
15:20 Barcelona observe ´standstill´ in condemnation of Catalonia violence
14:34 Former Liverpool and England striker Lambert retires
13:45 I feel like one of the leaders – Harry Kane makes England captaincy case
13:17 Watford loan Zarate to Al Nasr
12:48 Koeman has ´total support´ of Everton chairman Moshiri
12:37 Odriozola, Viera, Aduriz added to Spain squad
12:24 Navas defends Ronaldo amid goal drought: Good play should be valued like scoring
12:07 Cahill should be England captain, not Kane – Robson
10:40 Juventus rule out January bid for Liverpool´s Can
10:24 Sturridge not the same since Suarez left Liverpool, claims Carragher
09:38 Barella wins first Italy call-up in place of injured Verratti
09:31 Barcelona midfielder Rafinha undergoes knee surgery
04:28 Arena confident as USA name squad for crucial qualifiers
03:02 Ronaldo and Zidane symbols of Real Madrid´s DNA – Perez
02:45 He plays like it´s a kick-about – Zidane hails Isco
02:01 Milan back Montella after Roma loss amid Ancelotti links
01:24 Carvajal, Morata and Iniesta ruled out of World Cup qualifiers
00:33 I wouldn´t have played, says Guardiola after Barca´s closed-door win amid tensions
00:21 Allegri critical of VAR in draw with Atalanta
00:07 Zidane blames busy schedule for sluggish Real Madrid display

Facebook