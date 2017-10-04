Ryan Mason thanks ´gentleman´ Cech for head injury support

Ryan Mason has revealed the vital role Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has played during his recovery from a serious head injury.
The Hull City midfielder suffered a skull fracture during a collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill in a match in January.
The former Tottenham man had a CT scan last month and is awaiting the results before any decision can be made on when he can return to football.
Cech has worn a skull cap on the pitch ever since sustaining a similar injury after colliding with Stephen Hunt during a Premier League match between Chelsea and Reading in 2006.
The 35-year-old immediately offered support to Mason's family after the incident this year and visited him at home during his recovery.
Mason has explained how a long talk from Cech helped to put his mind at rest about any long-term problems and has vowed to do the same to any professional who goes through the process in future.
"I can't speak highly enough of him," he told talkSPORT when asked about the Gunners keeper.
Really enjoyed chatting to @JimWhite. Thanks to everyone at @talkSPORT for looking after me. pic.twitter.com/4jz0t507Qm— Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) October 3, 2017
"Straight away, he contacted my family, my fiance and just sort of reassured us that what we were going through was sort of normal and to be expected: not being able to talk, struggling with the light and everything like that.
"As soon as I got a bit more strength I was keen to see him because he said 'as soon as you're ready, I'd like to come round and speak to you'.
"I was a bit worried at first because I hadn't really spoken to anyone longer than 10 minutes. He walked through the door and sat on my sofa and just said: 'sit back, don't say anything, just listen'.
"He spoke for about an hour and a half. I didn't say anything, he just spoke. It was brilliant.
"It just reassured us that everything we were going through was part of the process of recovery and we've been in touch ever since.
"He's been fantastic. He's kind of set the standard of what it is to be a proper man and a gentleman.
"I'm hoping no one ever does go through that sort of injury again in sports, but if they do go through something similar, I'll be there like Petr was for me."
|´Hot´ Harry Kane deserves world-class tag, says Joe Hart
|Mourinho has street named after him in Portugal
|FIFA rejects Leicester appeal over Adrien Silva signing
|Spartak charged over racist behaviour in UEFA Youth League clash with Liverpool
|Ryan Mason thanks ´gentleman´ Cech for head injury support
|Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence
|Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter
|Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman
|Difficult to solve Pique situation, says Busquets
|Atlanta United 2 Minnesota United 3: Molino scores 96th-minute winner in thriller
|Kroos happy with decision to leave Bayern for Madrid
|Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal
|Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time to challenge
|Guardiola approves of imminent Bayern appointment
|Lazio´s Curva Nord closed for two matches after racist chanting
|Giggs believes Fellaini has repaid Mourinho with recent goals
|Klopp is ready for Bayern job, says Metzelder
|´Sensational´ Vertonghen closing on Belgium caps record
|Rabiot hails impact of Neymar, Mbappe and Alves at PSG
|Giggs: Great to watch Rashford battle Martial
|Morata hints at early injury return for Chelsea
|Murray: I fancy myself as a football manager
|Bundesliga must ´take a look in the mirror´, says Sammer
|Players fearing injury should play chess, says Keane
|Former Manchester United winger Januzaj determined to make critics ´look ridiculous´
|Thiago, Koke frustrated by Pique talk
|Tare optimistic on De Vrij´s Lazio renewal
|Robben denies ´nonsense´ criticism of Ancelotti
|Kane form could suffer with England captaincy, says Hodgson
|Van Dijk has ´no regrets´ over transfer request and could look for January move
|Cristiano Ronaldo: I snuck out of Sporting´s academy for workouts at 11
|WATCH: Ronaldo and son show off free-kick skills
|´Ribery thinks he is like Ronaldo and Messi!´
|Ronaldo ´feels empty´ without trophy success
|Bale ruled out of Wales´ final World Cup qualifiers
|Gerrard ´a big, big believer´ in under-pressure Klopp
|It´s all fine now – Cavani insists Neymar row is settled
|Lazio play the best football in Italy, says Tare
|England set-up much stronger under Southgate – Rashford
|Tianjin Quanjian deny interest in Ancelotti
|Pique´s behaviour ´exceptional´, says Lopetegui
|Foxe named Wanderers caretaker coach
|He has given me a lot – Varane lauds Zidane
|Ancelotti to return to coaching next season
|Pique is committed to Spain, says Viera
|Barcelona may consider LaLiga exit – Bartomeu
|Lukaku struggling with ankle injury
|I´m going to ask Griezmann to sign for Arsenal! - Lacazette
|Injury-hit Italy draft in duo as Belotti is ruled out for a month
|Winks receives a promotion as England lose injured duo
|Pique whistled at Spain open training session
|Bertrand refuses to lose focus as England close in on qualification
|Wenger would want Celtic and Rangers in Premier League before Barcelona
|Werner ruled out for Germany
|Manchester United game can turn things around for Liverpool, insists Mignolet
|It was never going to be a fair fight with Guardiola, admits Hart
|I´m no king slayer – Hummels hits out after Ancelotti sacking
|Bayern confirm torn knee ligament for Ribery
|Barcelona observe ´standstill´ in condemnation of Catalonia violence
|Former Liverpool and England striker Lambert retires
|I feel like one of the leaders – Harry Kane makes England captaincy case
|Watford loan Zarate to Al Nasr
|Koeman has ´total support´ of Everton chairman Moshiri
|Odriozola, Viera, Aduriz added to Spain squad
|Navas defends Ronaldo amid goal drought: Good play should be valued like scoring
|Cahill should be England captain, not Kane – Robson
|Juventus rule out January bid for Liverpool´s Can
|Sturridge not the same since Suarez left Liverpool, claims Carragher
|Barella wins first Italy call-up in place of injured Verratti
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha undergoes knee surgery
|Arena confident as USA name squad for crucial qualifiers
|Ronaldo and Zidane symbols of Real Madrid´s DNA – Perez
|He plays like it´s a kick-about – Zidane hails Isco
|Milan back Montella after Roma loss amid Ancelotti links
|Carvajal, Morata and Iniesta ruled out of World Cup qualifiers
|I wouldn´t have played, says Guardiola after Barca´s closed-door win amid tensions
|Allegri critical of VAR in draw with Atalanta
|Zidane blames busy schedule for sluggish Real Madrid display