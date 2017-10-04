Related

Article

Low to give Boateng Germany return in Northern Ireland ´final´

4 October 2017 19:01

Joachim Low revealed he is planning to give Jerome Boateng his first international appearance for almost a year in Germany's World Cup qualification "final" against Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Boateng has been restricted to just two appearances for Germany in World Cup qualifying, with his most recent coming against Northern Ireland on October 11 last year.

Germany have not struggled in his absence, though, as they need just a point in Belfast to clinch their progression to Russia as Group C winners, with Low's men winning all eight matches so far.

But Low is delighted to have the defender back in his squad and has not detected any negativity from Boateng or his Bayern Munich team-mates in the wake of Carlo Ancelotti's sacking.

He told reporters at his pre-match media conference: "I have not had many individual talks yet, but I feel the mood of the players. I have not noticed any nervousness or tension playing a role with Bayern players.

"I have talked to some players previously. Jerome Boateng is very pleased to be back after almost a year, but I leave the topic of Bayern aside in the discussions.

"We are waiting for the training tomorrow [Thursday], but Jerome has signalled to me that he feels good. After his long injury break, one has to be careful with the load, but my idea is that he plays tomorrow from the start."

Low went on to single Leroy Sane out for praise, saluting the young winger's development and increased maturity since leaving Schalke for Manchester City last year.

"I was in Manchester last week and saw the game against Crystal Palace," Lowe said. "Leroy Sane has played very efficiently and has developed a lot.

"I believe Leroy has matured in Manchester last year. Thanks to the many games in the physical Premier League, he has developed in terms of assertiveness.

"He has a huge potential, can make the difference with his speed and one-on-one strength. At the European Championship last year, he was a newcomer with us.

"The fact that he missed the Confederations Cup, I found a great pity. At the moment he is in very good shape. If he continues to develop in this way, he will give us all great joy."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 4 October

19:01 Low to give Boateng Germany return in Northern Ireland ´final´
18:41 Bale has to make changes – Giggs concerned by Real Madrid star´s injuries
18:08 Southgate adamant Alli has learnt his lesson after ´fair´ suspension
16:52 Kane to captain England for crunch World Cup qualifier
15:53 Reus: I´d give away all my money to be healthy
15:35 Real Madrid boosted as Bale avoids calf tear
14:15 Ramos relationship is phenomenal, insists Pique
13:57 Pizzagate settled: Cesc Fabregas admits throwing pizza in Alex Ferguson´s face!
13:42 Impassioned Pique out to win back support after rejecting Spain retirement
13:30 You can always be replaced – Busquets still on his toes ahead of 100th Spain cap
12:42 ´Hot´ Harry Kane deserves world-class tag, says Joe Hart
12:22 Mourinho has street named after him in Portugal
11:43 FIFA rejects Leicester appeal over Adrien Silva signing
11:12 Spartak charged over racist behaviour in UEFA Youth League clash with Liverpool
11:04 Ryan Mason thanks ´gentleman´ Cech for head injury support
09:52 Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence
09:06 Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter
07:10 Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman
04:13 Difficult to solve Pique situation, says Busquets
03:28 Atlanta United 2 Minnesota United 3: Molino scores 96th-minute winner in thriller
02:42 Kroos happy with decision to leave Bayern for Madrid
01:53 Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal
01:51 Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time to challenge

Tuesday 3 October

23:23 Guardiola approves of imminent Bayern appointment
22:57 Lazio´s Curva Nord closed for two matches after racist chanting
21:33 Giggs believes Fellaini has repaid Mourinho with recent goals
20:42 Klopp is ready for Bayern job, says Metzelder
20:20 ´Sensational´ Vertonghen closing on Belgium caps record
19:24 Rabiot hails impact of Neymar, Mbappe and Alves at PSG
19:13 Giggs: Great to watch Rashford battle Martial
18:48 Morata hints at early injury return for Chelsea
18:17 Murray: I fancy myself as a football manager
18:01 Bundesliga must ´take a look in the mirror´, says Sammer
17:27 Players fearing injury should play chess, says Keane
17:16 Former Manchester United winger Januzaj determined to make critics ´look ridiculous´
16:45 Thiago, Koke frustrated by Pique talk
16:24 Tare optimistic on De Vrij´s Lazio renewal
16:10 Robben denies ´nonsense´ criticism of Ancelotti
16:00 Kane form could suffer with England captaincy, says Hodgson
15:41 Van Dijk has ´no regrets´ over transfer request and could look for January move
15:04 Cristiano Ronaldo: I snuck out of Sporting´s academy for workouts at 11
13:39 WATCH: Ronaldo and son show off free-kick skills
13:11 ´Ribery thinks he is like Ronaldo and Messi!´
13:03 Ronaldo ´feels empty´ without trophy success
12:06 Bale ruled out of Wales´ final World Cup qualifiers
12:03 Gerrard ´a big, big believer´ in under-pressure Klopp
11:01 It´s all fine now – Cavani insists Neymar row is settled
10:32 Lazio play the best football in Italy, says Tare
09:26 England set-up much stronger under Southgate – Rashford
08:56 Tianjin Quanjian deny interest in Ancelotti
07:05 Pique´s behaviour ´exceptional´, says Lopetegui
05:03 Foxe named Wanderers caretaker coach
04:49 He has given me a lot – Varane lauds Zidane
04:04 Ancelotti to return to coaching next season
03:35 Pique is committed to Spain, says Viera
02:53 Barcelona may consider LaLiga exit – Bartomeu
01:45 Lukaku struggling with ankle injury
00:25 I´m going to ask Griezmann to sign for Arsenal! - Lacazette

Monday 2 October

23:55 Injury-hit Italy draft in duo as Belotti is ruled out for a month
22:31 Winks receives a promotion as England lose injured duo
20:49 Pique whistled at Spain open training session
19:47 Bertrand refuses to lose focus as England close in on qualification
18:59 Wenger would want Celtic and Rangers in Premier League before Barcelona
18:14 Werner ruled out for Germany
17:28 Manchester United game can turn things around for Liverpool, insists Mignolet
16:47 It was never going to be a fair fight with Guardiola, admits Hart
16:18 I´m no king slayer – Hummels hits out after Ancelotti sacking
15:44 Bayern confirm torn knee ligament for Ribery
15:20 Barcelona observe ´standstill´ in condemnation of Catalonia violence
14:34 Former Liverpool and England striker Lambert retires
13:45 I feel like one of the leaders – Harry Kane makes England captaincy case
13:17 Watford loan Zarate to Al Nasr
12:48 Koeman has ´total support´ of Everton chairman Moshiri
12:37 Odriozola, Viera, Aduriz added to Spain squad
12:24 Navas defends Ronaldo amid goal drought: Good play should be valued like scoring
12:07 Cahill should be England captain, not Kane – Robson
10:40 Juventus rule out January bid for Liverpool´s Can
10:24 Sturridge not the same since Suarez left Liverpool, claims Carragher
09:38 Barella wins first Italy call-up in place of injured Verratti
09:31 Barcelona midfielder Rafinha undergoes knee surgery
04:28 Arena confident as USA name squad for crucial qualifiers
03:02 Ronaldo and Zidane symbols of Real Madrid´s DNA – Perez
02:45 He plays like it´s a kick-about – Zidane hails Isco
02:01 Milan back Montella after Roma loss amid Ancelotti links
01:24 Carvajal, Morata and Iniesta ruled out of World Cup qualifiers
00:33 I wouldn´t have played, says Guardiola after Barca´s closed-door win amid tensions
00:21 Allegri critical of VAR in draw with Atalanta
00:07 Zidane blames busy schedule for sluggish Real Madrid display

Facebook