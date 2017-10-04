Impassioned Pique out to win back support after rejecting Spain retirement

Gerard Pique is ready for the "challenge" of winning back support from Spain fans after admitting he considered retiring from international football.
Pique's support for the right to hold the Catalan independence referendum last Sunday, which was deemed illegal by the Spanish government and led to violent clashes between police and voters, has led to further scrutiny over his position within Julen Lopetegui's squad.
The centre-back was jeered by some supporters when he arrived for training with the national team this week ahead of their final World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Israel.
Pique suggested last week he would consider stepping aside from Spain duties if it would help to improve the overall atmosphere between the fans and the team.
However, speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the Barcelona defender said he is determined to silence his critics once more and that the rest of the squad also want him to stay.
"The first day of training was difficult. Nobody likes it when there are people against you. It's not pleasant to receive insults," he said.
"But it's a challenge for me. I want to help the national team in every way I can, above all on the pitch. I came here 15 years ago and it's been like a family to me. It's one of the big reasons I keep coming here.
"My commitment has always been to the utmost. I feel proud to be with the national team. Don't doubt my commitment.
"I have considered [stepping aside]. You have to assess all options, but after thinking about it, I believe the best thing is to continue.
"You don't give in to the people who think only by whistling. My team-mates are also in favour of me staying.
"I don't want to leave through the back door and feel like things have ended badly. This is my family. I want to carry on for them. There will be people whose mind you can't change, but I feel very strongly about trying to turn this around."
Último entrenamiento de la @SeFutbol en Las Rozas. ¡A por todas contra Albania! pic.twitter.com/WahjzZiLBL— Selección Española (@SeFutbol) October 4, 2017
Pique has often been subjected to jeers from fans due to his support for Catalonia's right to vote on independence from Spain, although he has never spoken publicly in favour of either side.
However, he insists being happy to speak about political matters should not be a barrier for any footballer when it comes to representing their country.
"I believe an 'independentista' can play for the national team. To be in favour of independence is not to go against Spain," he said.
"Our opinions come from the heart. It's impossible for us all to think the same way.
"Just as I think people should be able to vote, I understand and I respect that there are people who don't believe that the Catalans should be able to vote.
"We are footballers, but above all we're people. Why can't you express yourself?
"I don't see myself on the front line of militancy. Some people have advised me to stop talking. I've tried to talk about what I think. I've never put myself on either side.
"The whistling will be difficult to stop but what I'm expressing is very rational. I feel uncomfortable for my team-mates. They don't deserve to have a team-mate whistled."
|Real Madrid boosted as Bale avoids calf tear
|Ramos relationship is phenomenal, insists Pique
|Pizzagate settled: Cesc Fabregas admits throwing pizza in Alex Ferguson´s face!
|Impassioned Pique out to win back support after rejecting Spain retirement
|You can always be replaced – Busquets still on his toes ahead of 100th Spain cap
|´Hot´ Harry Kane deserves world-class tag, says Joe Hart
|Mourinho has street named after him in Portugal
|FIFA rejects Leicester appeal over Adrien Silva signing
|Spartak charged over racist behaviour in UEFA Youth League clash with Liverpool
|Ryan Mason thanks ´gentleman´ Cech for head injury support
|Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence
|Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter
|Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman
|Difficult to solve Pique situation, says Busquets
|Atlanta United 2 Minnesota United 3: Molino scores 96th-minute winner in thriller
|Kroos happy with decision to leave Bayern for Madrid
|Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal
|Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time to challenge
|Guardiola approves of imminent Bayern appointment
|Lazio´s Curva Nord closed for two matches after racist chanting
|Giggs believes Fellaini has repaid Mourinho with recent goals
|Klopp is ready for Bayern job, says Metzelder
|´Sensational´ Vertonghen closing on Belgium caps record
|Rabiot hails impact of Neymar, Mbappe and Alves at PSG
|Giggs: Great to watch Rashford battle Martial
|Morata hints at early injury return for Chelsea
|Murray: I fancy myself as a football manager
|Bundesliga must ´take a look in the mirror´, says Sammer
|Players fearing injury should play chess, says Keane
|Former Manchester United winger Januzaj determined to make critics ´look ridiculous´
|Thiago, Koke frustrated by Pique talk
|Tare optimistic on De Vrij´s Lazio renewal
|Robben denies ´nonsense´ criticism of Ancelotti
|Kane form could suffer with England captaincy, says Hodgson
|Van Dijk has ´no regrets´ over transfer request and could look for January move
|Cristiano Ronaldo: I snuck out of Sporting´s academy for workouts at 11
|WATCH: Ronaldo and son show off free-kick skills
|´Ribery thinks he is like Ronaldo and Messi!´
|Ronaldo ´feels empty´ without trophy success
|Bale ruled out of Wales´ final World Cup qualifiers
|Gerrard ´a big, big believer´ in under-pressure Klopp
|It´s all fine now – Cavani insists Neymar row is settled
|Lazio play the best football in Italy, says Tare
|England set-up much stronger under Southgate – Rashford
|Tianjin Quanjian deny interest in Ancelotti
|Pique´s behaviour ´exceptional´, says Lopetegui
|Foxe named Wanderers caretaker coach
|He has given me a lot – Varane lauds Zidane
|Ancelotti to return to coaching next season
|Pique is committed to Spain, says Viera
|Barcelona may consider LaLiga exit – Bartomeu
|Lukaku struggling with ankle injury
|I´m going to ask Griezmann to sign for Arsenal! - Lacazette
|Injury-hit Italy draft in duo as Belotti is ruled out for a month
|Winks receives a promotion as England lose injured duo
|Pique whistled at Spain open training session
|Bertrand refuses to lose focus as England close in on qualification
|Wenger would want Celtic and Rangers in Premier League before Barcelona
|Werner ruled out for Germany
|Manchester United game can turn things around for Liverpool, insists Mignolet
|It was never going to be a fair fight with Guardiola, admits Hart
|I´m no king slayer – Hummels hits out after Ancelotti sacking
|Bayern confirm torn knee ligament for Ribery
|Barcelona observe ´standstill´ in condemnation of Catalonia violence
|Former Liverpool and England striker Lambert retires
|I feel like one of the leaders – Harry Kane makes England captaincy case
|Watford loan Zarate to Al Nasr
|Koeman has ´total support´ of Everton chairman Moshiri
|Odriozola, Viera, Aduriz added to Spain squad
|Navas defends Ronaldo amid goal drought: Good play should be valued like scoring
|Cahill should be England captain, not Kane – Robson
|Juventus rule out January bid for Liverpool´s Can
|Sturridge not the same since Suarez left Liverpool, claims Carragher
|Barella wins first Italy call-up in place of injured Verratti
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha undergoes knee surgery
|Arena confident as USA name squad for crucial qualifiers
|Ronaldo and Zidane symbols of Real Madrid´s DNA – Perez
|He plays like it´s a kick-about – Zidane hails Isco
|Milan back Montella after Roma loss amid Ancelotti links
|Carvajal, Morata and Iniesta ruled out of World Cup qualifiers
|I wouldn´t have played, says Guardiola after Barca´s closed-door win amid tensions
|Allegri critical of VAR in draw with Atalanta
|Zidane blames busy schedule for sluggish Real Madrid display