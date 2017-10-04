FIFA has rejected Leicester City's request to ratify the signing of Adrien Silva from Sporting CP.
The 2015-16 Premier League champions agreed a deal worth up to €29.5million to sign the Portugal international as a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, who joined Chelsea shortly before the close of the transfer window.
Leicester reportedly missed the deadline to register Silva by a matter of seconds, meaning FIFA refused permission for the move to be completed.
The club lodged an appeal against the decision with the assistance of the Football Association, but it has been turned down.
A FIFA spokesperson told Omnisport: "We can confirm the following decision of the Single Judge of the Players' Status Committee: the petition made by The Football Association for permission to request the International Transfer Certificate for the player Adrien Silva and subsequently register the player for its affiliated club, Leicester City FC, is rejected."
It means an uncertain few months for Silva, who will be unable to join Leicester until the start of the next transfer window in January.
The 28-year-old has been socialising with his prospective new team-mates but has not been allowed to train with them due to FIFA's ruling.
Craig Shakespeare's side are just one place outside the relegation zone, having won only one of their first seven league games.
|´Hot´ Harry Kane deserves world-class tag, says Joe Hart
|Mourinho has street named after him in Portugal
|FIFA rejects Leicester appeal over Adrien Silva signing
|Spartak charged over racist behaviour in UEFA Youth League clash with Liverpool
|Ryan Mason thanks ´gentleman´ Cech for head injury support
|Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence
|Stones: England can play like Man City, but it´s results that matter
|Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman
|Difficult to solve Pique situation, says Busquets
|Atlanta United 2 Minnesota United 3: Molino scores 96th-minute winner in thriller
|Kroos happy with decision to leave Bayern for Madrid
|Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal
|Cannavaro: Milan and Inter need time to challenge
|Guardiola approves of imminent Bayern appointment
|Lazio´s Curva Nord closed for two matches after racist chanting
|Giggs believes Fellaini has repaid Mourinho with recent goals
|Klopp is ready for Bayern job, says Metzelder
|´Sensational´ Vertonghen closing on Belgium caps record
|Rabiot hails impact of Neymar, Mbappe and Alves at PSG
|Giggs: Great to watch Rashford battle Martial
|Morata hints at early injury return for Chelsea
|Murray: I fancy myself as a football manager
|Bundesliga must ´take a look in the mirror´, says Sammer
|Players fearing injury should play chess, says Keane
|Former Manchester United winger Januzaj determined to make critics ´look ridiculous´
|Thiago, Koke frustrated by Pique talk
|Tare optimistic on De Vrij´s Lazio renewal
|Robben denies ´nonsense´ criticism of Ancelotti
|Kane form could suffer with England captaincy, says Hodgson
|Van Dijk has ´no regrets´ over transfer request and could look for January move
|Cristiano Ronaldo: I snuck out of Sporting´s academy for workouts at 11
|WATCH: Ronaldo and son show off free-kick skills
|´Ribery thinks he is like Ronaldo and Messi!´
|Ronaldo ´feels empty´ without trophy success
|Bale ruled out of Wales´ final World Cup qualifiers
|Gerrard ´a big, big believer´ in under-pressure Klopp
|It´s all fine now – Cavani insists Neymar row is settled
|Lazio play the best football in Italy, says Tare
|England set-up much stronger under Southgate – Rashford
|Tianjin Quanjian deny interest in Ancelotti
|Pique´s behaviour ´exceptional´, says Lopetegui
|Foxe named Wanderers caretaker coach
|He has given me a lot – Varane lauds Zidane
|Ancelotti to return to coaching next season
|Pique is committed to Spain, says Viera
|Barcelona may consider LaLiga exit – Bartomeu
|Lukaku struggling with ankle injury
|I´m going to ask Griezmann to sign for Arsenal! - Lacazette
|Injury-hit Italy draft in duo as Belotti is ruled out for a month
|Winks receives a promotion as England lose injured duo
|Pique whistled at Spain open training session
|Bertrand refuses to lose focus as England close in on qualification
|Wenger would want Celtic and Rangers in Premier League before Barcelona
|Werner ruled out for Germany
|Manchester United game can turn things around for Liverpool, insists Mignolet
|It was never going to be a fair fight with Guardiola, admits Hart
|I´m no king slayer – Hummels hits out after Ancelotti sacking
|Bayern confirm torn knee ligament for Ribery
|Barcelona observe ´standstill´ in condemnation of Catalonia violence
|Former Liverpool and England striker Lambert retires
|I feel like one of the leaders – Harry Kane makes England captaincy case
|Watford loan Zarate to Al Nasr
|Koeman has ´total support´ of Everton chairman Moshiri
|Odriozola, Viera, Aduriz added to Spain squad
|Navas defends Ronaldo amid goal drought: Good play should be valued like scoring
|Cahill should be England captain, not Kane – Robson
|Juventus rule out January bid for Liverpool´s Can
|Sturridge not the same since Suarez left Liverpool, claims Carragher
|Barella wins first Italy call-up in place of injured Verratti
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha undergoes knee surgery
|Arena confident as USA name squad for crucial qualifiers
|Ronaldo and Zidane symbols of Real Madrid´s DNA – Perez
|He plays like it´s a kick-about – Zidane hails Isco
|Milan back Montella after Roma loss amid Ancelotti links
|Carvajal, Morata and Iniesta ruled out of World Cup qualifiers
|I wouldn´t have played, says Guardiola after Barca´s closed-door win amid tensions
|Allegri critical of VAR in draw with Atalanta
|Zidane blames busy schedule for sluggish Real Madrid display