Tare optimistic on De Vrij´s Lazio renewal

Stefan de Vrij is close to signing a new Lazio contract despite reported interest from elsewhere, according to Igli Tare.

The Netherlands defender has been linked with a move to Liverpool, who have previously been credited with an interest in De Vrij's compatriot Virgil van Dijk.

But Lazio are desperate to keep De Vrij and that is becoming an increasingly likely possibility, according to Tare.

"I am optimistic on De Vrij's renewal, because there is good will on both sides," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We will soon meet his agents and I think we will eventually find an agreement.

Non c'era un modo migliore di vincere segnando anche un gol There was no better way to win scoring also a goal #LAZIOsassuolo #6-1 pic.twitter.com/xeFEPoAcjN — Stefan de Vrij (@Stefandevrij) October 1, 2017

"As long as I cannot see it in black and white, though, I will remain vigilant."

De Vrij has played in six of Lazio's seven Serie A games this season, scoring twice, as they lie fourth in the table.