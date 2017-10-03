Related

Article

Lukaku struggling with ankle injury

3 October 2017 01:45

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku is battling an ankle injury but was cleared of a fracture by Belgium medical staff.

Lukaku has made a flying start at United, scoring 11 goals in 10 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old had scans on his ankle on Monday, but was cleared of a fracture and will be put on an individual training program, Belgium said.

Lukaku reportedly suffered the injury during United's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

It remains unclear whether Lukaku will be available for his nation's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Cyprus.

Belgium have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, sitting eight points clear atop Group H with two matches remaining.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 3 October

02:53 Barcelona may consider LaLiga exit – Bartomeu
01:45 Lukaku struggling with ankle injury
00:25 I´m going to ask Griezmann to sign for Arsenal! - Lacazette

Monday 2 October

23:55 Injury-hit Italy draft in duo as Belotti is ruled out for a month
22:31 Winks receives a promotion as England lose injured duo
20:49 Pique whistled at Spain open training session
19:47 Bertrand refuses to lose focus as England close in on qualification
18:59 Wenger would want Celtic and Rangers in Premier League before Barcelona
18:14 Werner ruled out for Germany
17:28 Manchester United game can turn things around for Liverpool, insists Mignolet
16:47 It was never going to be a fair fight with Guardiola, admits Hart
16:18 I´m no king slayer – Hummels hits out after Ancelotti sacking
15:44 Bayern confirm torn knee ligament for Ribery
15:20 Barcelona observe ´standstill´ in condemnation of Catalonia violence
14:34 Former Liverpool and England striker Lambert retires
13:45 I feel like one of the leaders – Harry Kane makes England captaincy case
13:17 Watford loan Zarate to Al Nasr
12:48 Koeman has ´total support´ of Everton chairman Moshiri
12:37 Odriozola, Viera, Aduriz added to Spain squad
12:24 Navas defends Ronaldo amid goal drought: Good play should be valued like scoring
12:07 Cahill should be England captain, not Kane – Robson
10:40 Juventus rule out January bid for Liverpool´s Can
10:24 Sturridge not the same since Suarez left Liverpool, claims Carragher
09:38 Barella wins first Italy call-up in place of injured Verratti
09:31 Barcelona midfielder Rafinha undergoes knee surgery
04:28 Arena confident as USA name squad for crucial qualifiers
03:02 Ronaldo and Zidane symbols of Real Madrid´s DNA – Perez
02:45 He plays like it´s a kick-about – Zidane hails Isco
02:01 Milan back Montella after Roma loss amid Ancelotti links
01:24 Carvajal, Morata and Iniesta ruled out of World Cup qualifiers
00:33 I wouldn´t have played, says Guardiola after Barca´s closed-door win amid tensions
00:21 Allegri critical of VAR in draw with Atalanta
00:07 Zidane blames busy schedule for sluggish Real Madrid display

Sunday 1 October

23:36 Philadelphia Union 2 Seattle Sounders 0: MLS Cup champs miss chance to close gap
23:33 Man Utd don´t miss Pogba, says Mourinho
23:00 Atalanta 2 Juventus 2: Dybala misses penalty as champions held
22:54 Worst experience of my career – Pique saddened by Barca´s closed-door victory
22:42 Real Madrid 2 Espanyol 0: Isco double secures first LaLiga home win for Zidane´s side
22:12 Sporting CP 0 Porto 0: Conceicao´s side retain lead at Primeira Liga summit
21:06 Defiant Montella not worried by Milan´s loss to Roma
20:42 Shelvey relieved to repay Newcastle debt
20:15 Did he have to pull his shirt off? - Klopp wanted Liverpool penalty
20:14 Ribery injury ´does not look good´
20:12 Dyche hails ´mixed football´ as Burnley eclipse 2016-17 away points total with Everton win
20:03 AC Milan 0 Roma 2: Dzeko, Florenzi pounce to leave Montella in trouble
19:40 Empty Camp Nou strange situation for everyone - Valverde
19:28 Newcastle United 1 Liverpool 1: Coutinho beauty not enough as Reds´ defensive woes strike again
19:00 Inter boss Spalletti impressed with two-goal Brozovic
18:40 Koeman: Everton fans cannot complain about players´ attitude
18:16 Barcelona 3 Las Palmas 0: Messi brace seals points at empty Camp Nou
17:38 Wenger sets new record with Brighton victory
17:31 Hertha Berlin 2 Bayern Munich 2: Sagnol denied by stunning comeback as Ribery limps off
17:20 Arsenal players showed what they´re made of, Wenger says
17:18 Empty Camp Nou a show of referendum solidarity, Barca president claims
17:09 Everton 0 Burnley 1: Hendrick piles pressure on Koeman
16:58 Benevento 1 Inter 2: Brozovic fires Nerazzurri to victory
16:33 High-scoring Napoli set new Serie A record
15:56 O.J. Simpson released from prison after serving nine years
15:56 Barcelona v Las Palmas takes place behind closed doors
15:27 Matthaus backs Nagelsmann over Tuchel as Bayern´s long-term solution
15:12 Sheffield Wednesday 3 Leeds United 0: Hooper hits double in emphatic victory
14:53 Arsenal 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Monreal and Iwobi on target as Sanchez shines
13:42 Las Palmas to wear Spanish flags as referendum violence threatens Barcelona game
13:00 Cavani-Neymar feud talk at PSG overblown, says Neymar Sr
11:54 Southgate hails Pochettino´s impact on England
11:46 Bale out of Real Madrid v Espanyol
11:28 De Bruyne a complete player - Chelsea boss Conte rues one that got away
08:06 Popovic set for Karabukspor after leaving Wanderers
07:06 MLS Review: Toronto claim Supporters´ Shield, Villa ties Wright-Phillips record
05:20 Griezmann has given Atletico bad habits – Simeone
04:56 Marino: Milan regret buying Bonucci
04:30 Playing with PSG stars Cavani and Neymar is easy, says Mbappe
03:28 Benitez: Liverpool need Leicester miracle to win Premier League
02:16 Arsenal are more united – Wenger
00:16 Atletico weren´t convincing, admits Simeone

Facebook