Lukaku struggling with ankle injury

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku is battling an ankle injury but was cleared of a fracture by Belgium medical staff.
Lukaku has made a flying start at United, scoring 11 goals in 10 games in all competitions.
The 24-year-old had scans on his ankle on Monday, but was cleared of a fracture and will be put on an individual training program, Belgium said.
Lukaku reportedly suffered the injury during United's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.
It remains unclear whether Lukaku will be available for his nation's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Cyprus.
@RomeluLukaku9 had an IRM (ankle) this afternoon No fracture, individual training program will follows. #BIHBEL #BELCYP #RoadtoRussia pic.twitter.com/PBdcXj9Zit— BelgianRedDevils (@BelRedDevils) October 2, 2017
Belgium have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, sitting eight points clear atop Group H with two matches remaining.
