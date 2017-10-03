Lazio will have to close the Curva Nord at the Stadio Olimpico for their next two home matches after racist chanting was heard during Sunday's Serie A win over Sassuolo.
A Lega Serie A disciplinary report released on Tuesday found that around 2000 of the 5449 supporters in the section of the stadium had aimed derogatory chants towards opposition players Claud Adjapong and Alfred Duncan.
The incident was noted by three observers and the match referee.
Lazio will consequently have to shut the Curva Nord for matches against Cagliari and Udinese, with the latter match added as the club were already serving a suspended sentence for a similar offence after the derby against Roma on April 30.
Simeone Inzaghi's men won the match 6-1 and sit fourth in Serie A after four matches, five points adrift of leaders Napoli.
|Guardiola approves of imminent Bayern appointment
|Lazio´s Curva Nord closed for two matches after racist chanting
|Giggs believes Fellaini has repaid Mourinho with recent goals
|Klopp is ready for Bayern job, says Metzelder
|´Sensational´ Vertonghen closing on Belgium caps record
|Rabiot hails impact of Neymar, Mbappe and Alves at PSG
|Giggs: Great to watch Rashford battle Martial
|Morata hints at early injury return for Chelsea
|Murray: I fancy myself as a football manager
|Bundesliga must ´take a look in the mirror´, says Sammer
|Players fearing injury should play chess, says Keane
|Former Manchester United winger Januzaj determined to make critics ´look ridiculous´
|Thiago, Koke frustrated by Pique talk
|Tare optimistic on De Vrij´s Lazio renewal
|Robben denies ´nonsense´ criticism of Ancelotti
|Kane form could suffer with England captaincy, says Hodgson
|Van Dijk has ´no regrets´ over transfer request and could look for January move
|Cristiano Ronaldo: I snuck out of Sporting´s academy for workouts at 11
|WATCH: Ronaldo and son show off free-kick skills
|´Ribery thinks he is like Ronaldo and Messi!´
|Ronaldo ´feels empty´ without trophy success
|Bale ruled out of Wales´ final World Cup qualifiers
|Gerrard ´a big, big believer´ in under-pressure Klopp
|It´s all fine now – Cavani insists Neymar row is settled
|Lazio play the best football in Italy, says Tare
|England set-up much stronger under Southgate – Rashford
|Tianjin Quanjian deny interest in Ancelotti
|Pique´s behaviour ´exceptional´, says Lopetegui
|Foxe named Wanderers caretaker coach
|He has given me a lot – Varane lauds Zidane
|Ancelotti to return to coaching next season
|Pique is committed to Spain, says Viera
|Barcelona may consider LaLiga exit – Bartomeu
|Lukaku struggling with ankle injury
|I´m going to ask Griezmann to sign for Arsenal! - Lacazette
|Injury-hit Italy draft in duo as Belotti is ruled out for a month
|Winks receives a promotion as England lose injured duo
|Pique whistled at Spain open training session
|Bertrand refuses to lose focus as England close in on qualification
|Wenger would want Celtic and Rangers in Premier League before Barcelona
|Werner ruled out for Germany
|Manchester United game can turn things around for Liverpool, insists Mignolet
|It was never going to be a fair fight with Guardiola, admits Hart
|I´m no king slayer – Hummels hits out after Ancelotti sacking
|Bayern confirm torn knee ligament for Ribery
|Barcelona observe ´standstill´ in condemnation of Catalonia violence
|Former Liverpool and England striker Lambert retires
|I feel like one of the leaders – Harry Kane makes England captaincy case
|Watford loan Zarate to Al Nasr
|Koeman has ´total support´ of Everton chairman Moshiri
|Odriozola, Viera, Aduriz added to Spain squad
|Navas defends Ronaldo amid goal drought: Good play should be valued like scoring
|Cahill should be England captain, not Kane – Robson
|Juventus rule out January bid for Liverpool´s Can
|Sturridge not the same since Suarez left Liverpool, claims Carragher
|Barella wins first Italy call-up in place of injured Verratti
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha undergoes knee surgery
|Arena confident as USA name squad for crucial qualifiers
|Ronaldo and Zidane symbols of Real Madrid´s DNA – Perez
|He plays like it´s a kick-about – Zidane hails Isco
|Milan back Montella after Roma loss amid Ancelotti links
|Carvajal, Morata and Iniesta ruled out of World Cup qualifiers
|I wouldn´t have played, says Guardiola after Barca´s closed-door win amid tensions
|Allegri critical of VAR in draw with Atalanta
|Zidane blames busy schedule for sluggish Real Madrid display