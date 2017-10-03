Klopp is ready for Bayern job, says Metzelder

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a ready-made candidate for the Bayern Munich job, according to former Germany international Christoph Metzelder.
Carlo Ancelotti was sacked as Bayern head coach last week following an underwhelming start to the season that culminated in a 3-0 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.
Willy Sagnol has assumed control on an interim basis, while former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann are among the front-runners to take over on a permanent basis.
But ex-Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund defender Metzelder is backing Liverpool boss Klopp, who guided Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles during his time at Signal Iduna Park, to take the job.
"He is a top man-manager and could make the complex power relationship work wonderfully," he told Sky Sport Deutschland.
"[Julian] Nagelsmann is an outstanding coach but Bayern Munich is, of course, a different size [to Hoffenheim]. From my point of view, Jurgen Klopp would be ready."
