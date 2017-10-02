I´m no king slayer – Hummels hits out after Ancelotti sacking

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has hit out at being labelled a "king slayer" in the wake of Carlo Ancelotti's sacking as head coach of Bayern Munich.

The Italian was dismissed last week following his side's 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in France, with assistant Willy Sagnol placed in charge on an interim basis.

President Uli Hoeness later claimed five senior players had turned against Ancelotti, making his position at the Allianz Arena untenable.

Hummels was surprisingly left out of the starting line-up for that defeat in Paris, prompting rumours he was among those to have fallen out with the former AC Milan and Real Madrid boss.

However, Hummels says such accusations are "out of order".

1 - This is the first time ever that #Bayern have changed their manager during the Oktoberfest. Hangover. #Ancelotti pic.twitter.com/Fhfvn2XmnK — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 28, 2017

"I had no conversation with anyone to say I was dissatisfied because I didn't play in Paris," he told Bild.

"Five players were talked about and I cannot speak for the other four, but I haven't had a conversation about being unhappy because I wasn't playing or anything like this.

"To be called a 'king slayer' is out of order. I don't know how this information originated or if it was written because I did not play. I don't like it. I just wouldn't do that."

Hummels admits it has been difficult to adjust to the departure of Ancelotti, along with his backroom staff.

"It's the first time I've experienced a change in coach during the season," said the Germany international "It's a really strange feeling not having him around, but also the four other guys are no longer there."

Bayern were held to a 2-2 draw by Hertha Berlin on Sunday in their first match since Ancelotti's exit.