I feel like one of the leaders – Harry Kane makes England captaincy case

Harry Kane says he feels like one of England's leaders as he bids to be named the permanent replacement for Wayne Rooney as captain.

The Three Lions are yet to appoint a full-time successor since Rooney retired from international football in August, with manager Gareth Southgate having rotated the captaincy in recent matches.

Kane was skipper for England's double-header against Scotland and France in June, before handing over the armband to Jordan Henderson for last month's games with Malta and Slovakia.

Gary Cahill, Joe Hart and Eric Dier have also been cited as candidates for the role vacated by Rooney, holder of the national goalscoring record.

Kane hopes to be named captain again for England's final World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, with leading the country at next year's tournament in Russia the ultimate prize.

"Yes, I've had the armband and it was a very proud moment," Kane told reporters when asked if he was targeting the captaincy.

"I feel like one of the leaders in the team.

"But Gareth Southgate has said he is going to take his time and we do have plenty of leaders.

"My focus has to be on scoring goals and continuing this form into October. That's the most important thing - do your talking on the pitch.

"Whoever Gareth picks as captain, the team will get behind him.

"We have still not qualified and we have to win the game on Thursday [against Slovenia], and that makes it easier on Sunday [against Lithuania]."

Kane is coming off a September that saw him score 13 goals for club and country, a return that matched the best-ever calendar months produced by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.